Middle East, North Africa: Protection of Women and Children Snapshot (January - December 2017) [EN/AR]

LIBYA

Affected populations across Libya continued to face critical protection challenges, including risk of death and injury due to indiscriminate use of weapons, freedom of movement restrictions and conflict-related psychological trauma. Violations of international human rights and humanitarian law including child and women’s rights, were widespread in Libya.

These include, but are not limited to indiscriminate attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects, denial of access to healthcare, violations of children and women’s rights, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), unlawful killings, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment. Thousands of children, girls especially, are no longer attending school in different parts of the country because the schools were not functional, having been damaged by armed conflict or used as shelters for IDPs. Detention conditions continued to be inhumane throughout Libya, both in official and non-official detention centres.

OCC. PALESTINIAN TERR.

In 2017, the humanitarian context in the oPt continued to impact men, women, boys and girls differently. In communities affected by conflict, fragmentation, displacement, and poverty the incidence of intimate partner violence, sexual abuse and early marriage continued, while access to GBV services remained limited.

Perpetrators rarely faced legal or social penalty for abuse or violence. Women in the oPt continued to be particularly disadvantaged about their limited share of agricultural holdings and the limited economic opportunities available for women to generate income. This disadvantage increased the vulnerability of women and female-headed households to food insecurity and malnutrition, with pregnant and lactating women particularly vulnerable to the risks of malnutrition. Acutely vulnerable communities resort to negative coping mechanisms, including child labour and forced marriage, disrupting the right to education for boys and girls. These communities include communities at risk of forcible transfer, IDPs, and food insecure households. School dropout rates were higher for boys than for girls, as adolescent boys are expected to contribute to household income in times of crises. Early marriage for girls often entailed their dropping out of schools either as a result of family pressure or due to school practices.

SYRIA

Civilians in Syria continued to face an ongoing protection crisis. Exposure to active hostilities and explosive hazards continue to present a direct threat to civilian life, the high number of civilian casualties pointing to violations of IHL and IHRL. The Protection sector estimated that 8.2 million people were exposed to explosive hazards, while indiscriminate attacks on densely populated areas continued, resulting in the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Real and immediate concerns persist over the possible loss of a generation due to a combination of child protection risks.

Child recruitment was a concern, with 18 per cent of 300 verified cases have engaged in active combat roles. Child labour also remained a concern. Gender-based violence remained prevalent in women and girls’ lives. Sexual violence, child marriage and domestic violence, as well as violence within the family continued, disproportionally affecting women and girls. Significant challenges, notably limited access to protection actors and lack of trained staff, further limited the availability of GBV specialized services.

IRAQ

During 2017, people across Iraq faced protection issues and were subject to grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Restricted access to safety, lack of freedom of movement, violations of humanitarian law, violence and unfair practices threatened to exacerbate inter-communal tensions. The severity and pervasiveness of gender-based violence and grave violations of children’s rights continued to be of critical concern.

Extensive conflict in Iraq has resulted in significant contamination from explosive devices, affecting human security and access, severely distressing and traumatizing children, and leading to family separation. Children and youth are the most impacted by the crisis in Iraq. In 2017, over 150 attacks on schools and personnel were verified and about 31 schools were used by armed actors, 490 children were reported to have been recruited by military actors, 1,168 grave child rights violations affecting 3,601 children were reported, 399 children were reported to have been killed and 664 injured as a result of conflict. Actual numbers are believed to be much higher.

YEMEN

Yemen is one of the world’s largest protection crises, in which civilians face serious risks to their safety, well-being and basic rights. As of 15 October 2017, health facilities reported 8,757 conflict related deaths and over 50,610 injuries, over three million people were forced to flee from their homes. All parties to the conflict have repeatedly violated their obligations under International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Women and girls continued to face entrenched gender inequalities which resulted from prevailing social norms that limit their access to services, livelihoods and other opportunities. An estimated 76 per cent of IDPs and IDP returnees were women and children. Among female-headed IDP and host community households, nearly 21 per cent were headed by females below the age of 18. Child marriage rates increased from 52 per cent of Yemeni girls under the age of 18 marrying in 2016 to almost 66 per cent in 2017. An estimated 1.8 million children were acutely malnourished, including approximately 400,000 suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).