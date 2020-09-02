Messaging on referral of emergency, cold and COVID-19 cases from IDP camps, August 2020

Overview

In the post-conflict scenario in Iraq, a large number of affected people remain displaced from their areas of origin in several governorates, some of whom are residing in established camps, while others remain in informal settlements or among host communities. Since most of these people have lost their livelihoods, they find it difficult to access basic services, except through humanitarian assistance, essential Primary Health Care (PHC) services being among these.

Since PHC services do not cover the entire spectrum of healthcare, particularly management of cases that require hospital intervention, the policy of the Federal Ministry of Health (MoH) of Iraq has been to provide free services at public health facilities (including hospitals) to those individuals who can provide evidence of residence in formal camps, among others. However, these cases (either emergency or elective cases) need to be referred to the hospitals by the health partner serving the camp, using either an ambulance or another vehicle, depending on the status of the case.

During the past few months, a concern has been raised over reports that some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) seeking medical services outside camps had reported lack of finances for transportation back to camps from hospitals where they had been referred by the health partner. Although some arrangements, such as cash for protection, can be provided by some non-health humanitarian agencies, the need to exercise caution so as not to create expectations and set precedence was emphasized. Additionally, the Cash Working Group (CWG) mostly targets IDPs residing out of camps for cash assistance. Therefore, an agreement was reached in the Communication with Communities/ Accountability to Affected Populations (CwC/AAP) Working Group meeting on 18th August 2020 that the Iraq Health Cluster would provide a brief guidance note on the adequate use of ambulances/other vehicles for referrals of cases from camps to public hospitals in the vicinity of the camp.