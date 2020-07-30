Message from UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to the Iraqi people on Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is traditionally a time of giving, compassion and celebration with family and friends. We mark it this year amid COVID-19, which has overwhelmed us all and compounded Iraq’s economic, social and political challenges.

But we must not surrender. We all must push on. We must remain hopeful that brighter days lie ahead.

We can all do our part by remaining disciplined, responsible and optimistic while following the instructions of the health authorities.

Eid-ul-Adha is an opportunity for us to reflect on the many sacrifices we have all made in fighting this disease, especially the brave healthcare workers.

In the spirit of compassion and giving, let us remember the less fortunate, those who remain displaced or have lost loved ones.

Let us wish each other peace, good health and hope for a better future.

Adha Mubarak to all