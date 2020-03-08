Message from SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to Iraqi women on International Women's Day [EN/AR/KU]

Iraqi women have been and remain at the forefront of national struggles.

They have made great sacrifices, most recently in the fight against Da'esh and in the quest for a better, fairer future for their country.

They stood up for the right of all Iraqis to a sovereign, free and a more democratic country.

They have paid a heavy price, yet their determination has never wavered.

Their efforts cross all boundaries, uniting mothers and daughters from all walks of life as they join hands and march together.

On this International Women's Day, I salute and stand with the women of Iraq. The struggle is far from over, and the fight for equality continues.

#StrongWomenBetterIraq

****************

For more information, please contact: Mr. Khalid Dahab, Deputy Director of Public Information/Deputy Spokesperson, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 194 0146, Email: dahab@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org