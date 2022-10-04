Mental Health and Psychosocial Needs Rapid Assessment Report Jeddah 1 Center (August- September 2022)

BACKGROUND

1.1 CONTEXT

Currently, around 28,000 Iraqi nationals reside in Al Hol Camp which is a complex of tents located in North-East Syria (NES). The camp is home to Iraqis who travelled to Syria prior to 2014, those who fled when the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took over their area of origin, those who crossed the border during the military campaign to dislodge ISIL from Iraqi territory, and others who arrived after remaining strongholds in Syria were recaptured.

Early around 2021, the Government of Iraq has resumed the facilitation of the voluntary returns of Iraqis after the process has been temporarily put on hold in 2018/2019. Accordingly, there have been 6 batches of new arrivals to the Jeddah 1 (J1) Center from NES since May 2021; the most recent one taking place on 12 August 2022 where a total of 155 families and 622 individuals were registered at the center.

1.2 MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT CONTEXT

Reflecting on previous returns and experiences shared by J1 center residents, the journey from Al-Hol Camp to Iraq has been perilous. Individuals were not only exposed to extreme violence and traumatic experiences during the ISIL conflict since 2014 but also during their dislodgment late in 2017. Residing at Al-Hol thereafter further complicated the situation with the extremely precarious humanitarian and security conditions that prevail to date at the camp.

Since the first returns to from Al-Hol to J1 center in May 2021, IOM’s MHPSS Program has been providing a wide range of community-based MHPSS services at the center. IOM conducted this assessment to further tailor its support and inform partners and other actors on current mental health and psychosocial needs among the affected population.

1.3 ASSESSMENT OBJECTIVES

The main objectives of this assessment were to:

i. Assess MHPSS needs, capacities and resources of the respondents residing at the J1 Center at the time of the assessment.

ii. Inform MHPSS actors of key mental health and psychosocial needs and resources in J1 Center.

iii. Inform relevant actors and partners about other identified needs such as basic needs, protection, health and legal services.

iv. Support the development of relevant MHPSS programming to address the needs of returnees both at the center and upon their return to areas of origin or settlement in a third location