28 May 2018

Media Advisory: UN Security Council meeting on situation concerning Iraq | Wednesday, 30 May 2018 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 28 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (251.93 KB)Arabic version

The United Nations Security Council will hold a session on the situation concerning Iraq on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, at 10:00 a.m. New York time (5:00 p.m. Baghdad time). Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, is expected to brief the session shortly after it commences.

Special Representative Ján Kubiš will brief on developments in Iraq and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The latest report of the Secretary-General to the Security Council can be found on: http://bit.ly/2fzjify

The session will be broadcast live at: http://webtv.un.org/ and simultaneous Arabic interpretation will be available.

Text of the SRSG’s briefing will be disseminated and posted on the website www.uniraq.org, and on facebook.com/UnitedNationsIraq, twitter.com/UNIraq

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
Public Information Office (PIO) - Baghdad
Phone: +39 083 105 2640 or +39 083 105 2644
Email: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

