Media Advisory: Hand-over of rehabilitated war-damaged houses of returnees in Teleskuf, Nineveh Governorate [EN/AR]

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) cordially invites media representatives to cover the hand-over of rehabilitated war-damaged houses of returnees in Teleskuf, Nineveh Governorate. This event will be attended by the Head of UN-Habitat Iraq, Mr. Bashar Hamid Mahmud Kiki, Head of the Provisional Council of Nineveh Governorate, Mr. Adel Marruki Jajjo, Mayor of Tilkayif and representatives of the local government counterparts.

Date: Sunday 10 June 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Venue: Celebration Hall, Teleskuf

Background Information:

Since 2016, UN-Habitat has been working on the rehabilitation of thousands of war-damaged houses in newly liberated areas. In 2018, war damaged houses in Teleskuf were rehabilitated with generous funding from the Government of Japan. UN-Habitat engaged returnees, and local community members in rehabilitation/installation activities as labors, which contributed to improve their livelihoods.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Miran

Communication Associate, UN-Habitat

Email: alan.miran@un.orgalan.miran@un.org Mobile: + 964 750 342 7036