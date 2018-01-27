Media Advisory: Hand-over of rehabilitated war-damaged houses of returnees in Anbar Governorate [EN/AR]

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) cordially invites media representatives to cover the hand-over of rehabilitated war-damaged houses of returnees in Al-Andalus neighborhood, Ramadi, and Al-Jamhouriya neighborhood, Fallujah, both in Anbar Governorate. These events will be attended by Dr. Erfan Ali, Head of UN-Habitat Iraq, and representatives of the local government counterparts.

Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Al-Andalus neighborhood, Ramadi

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 13:00 p.m.

Venue: Al-Jamhouriya neighborhood, Fallujah

Background Information:

Since 2016, UN-Habitat has been working on rehabilitation of war-damaged houses in newly liberated areas. Between April 2017 and January 2018, total 200 houses in Ramadi and Fallujah were rehabilitated with generous funding from the Government of Japan, in addition to hundreds of houses that were already rehabilitated in Anbar and Ninewa governorates. UN-Habitat engaged returnees and local community members in rehabilitation/installation activities as labors, which contributed to improve their livelihoods.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Miran

Media and Communications Specialist, UN-Habitat

Email: alan.miran@unhabitat.org Mobile: + 964 750 342 7036