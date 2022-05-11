In Lead Up to Flagship Migration Policy Conference, Iraq Makes Key Pledges for Improved Governance [EN/AR/UK]

Baghdad – The UN Network for Migration applauds the Government of Iraq’s commitment to improved migration governance in the lead up to the International Migration Review Forum, where progress on the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) will be reviewed.

Iraq is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to submit both a Voluntary National Review (VNR) – an overview of the State’s progress toward the GCM’s objectives – and a set of forward-looking policy pledges.

On 10 May, the Government of Iraq’s Inter-Ministerial Technical Working Group on Migration met in Baghdad to discuss the upcoming Forum (IMRF) and migration governance priorities, as well as to validate its Voluntary National Review, drafted with the support of the UN Network on Migration.

Iraq is a signatory of the GCM – the first intergovernmental agreement to cover all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner – and a member of the Champion Country initiative. As a Champion country, Iraq demonstrates support for the GCM through leadership and engagement in multilateral processes.

The Inter-Ministerial Technical Working Group committed to a total of seven policy pledges based on findings of the VNR and the activities implemented under the working group’s thematic taskforces. Commitments include:

Prioritization of Migration, Environment and Climate Change by the TWG Improved collection and management of Migration Data Follow-up on the Migration Governance Indicators Assessment Expansion and strengthening of the National Referral Mechanism for Reintegration Dynamic Diaspora Engagement Systemization of identity management through implementation of an electronic Return Case Management System Better engagement on Integrated Border Management

The Government of Iraq will send a delegation to the IMRF and will participate in all the Forum’s main events including, the thematic roundtables, policy debate, and a general debate which will endorse an overall progress declaration.

“Almost four years have passed since Iraq signed the Global Compact for Migration in 2018. Last year, we were among the first governments in the Middle East and North Africa to complete the voluntary national review of the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration,” said Mr. Karim al-Nouri, Deputy Minister of Migration and Displacement, during the Technical Working Group meeting.

“[The IMRF] is a good opportunity for us to show Iraq as a strong country that is committed to implementing the GCM, and present what has been accomplished. [We would like] to inform all partners that Iraq will be present and strong in this initiative.”

In recent years, important strides have been made towards improving migration policy in Iraq, notably through the development of a National Migration Strategy. The UN Network on Migration looks forward to supporting the Government of Iraq in meeting its GCM policy pledges over the next four years.

For more information, please contact the Network Secretariat via iraqpublicinfo@iom.int