Launching Training Workshop on Modern Waste Disposal Systems [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 18 December 2018 –With support from the people and the Government of Japan, the United Nations Office for Projects Services (UNOPS) successfully launched the first day of training workshop on modern waste disposal systems, which is one of the components of the “Improving Living Conditions in the Newly Liberated Areas through Renewable Energy and Emergency Waste Disposal” project funded by Japan.

The training workshop aimed at sharing knowledge, skills, and best practices regarding the use of modern waste disposal systems. In addition, the workshop focused on developing the capacity of the Waste Management Officers who deal with disposal and utilization of debris, waste sorting and recycling, and production of electric power from solid municipal waste in line with new trend towards renewable energy and modern waste disposal systems in the developed countries. The participants included members of the High Committee of Waste Management in Iraq, and from the governorates of Anbar, Ninewa, and Diyala.

Mr. Akira Endo, Deputy Chief of Mission, the Embassy of Japan in Iraq said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to UNOPS for organizing the workshop as part of the project funded by Japan. I am expecting that the participants would acquire knowledge, skills and best practices on modern disposal systems to be applied in the liberated area.” Mr. Endo also emphasized the importance of Japan’s assistance to Iraq in its humanitarian and stabilization efforts to relieve their sufferings for their better future.

UNOPS Programme Advisor, Ms. Huda Al-Ani highlighted, “The concept of solid waste disposal has several critical dimensions particularly those related to the health and environmental impacts on local communities. Finding solutions to these issues have important global implications and directly contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals.”

In partnership with the Government of Japan, UNOPS has been supporting humanitarian response to the Iraq crisis since 2015, with projects in the Kurdistan Region and liberated areas.

