10 May 2019

Labour market opportunities and challenges

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 09 May 2019 View Original
Following the end of hostilities against ISIS, the return of millions of Iraqis is threatened by the large presence of harsh conditions in areas of return. The work of Return and Recovery Unit (RRU) within IOM Iraq is to improve the conditions for sustainable recovery across 15 governorates through rehabilitation of community infrastructure, livelihood assistance, community engagement, and other support aiming to facilitate sustainable solutions to the internal displacement crisis in Iraq.

With sub-offices across Iraq, jointly managed Community Resource Centres (CRCs), and a presence within Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA’s) sub-offices, IOM has a field presence that allows for a community-driven approach to recovery and development. Under its livelihoods programming, IOM works with a system of community engagement that has been refined through an interactive learning process, and relies on stakeholder consultation throughout the design of sustainable livelihood activities. Recognizing that the private sector is an engine for growth, IOM works to create inclusive markets at the individual, community and institutional level.

In order to design market-led development interventions, a series of Labour Market Assessments (LMAs) were conducted. The LMAs are based on individual interviews and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). Survey tools included a mix of quantitative and qualitative exercises, conducted with key informants, jobseekers, youth, consumers, and employers.

These assessments are intended to provide actionable recommendations for the assistance that IOM provides, for multiple districts throughout Iraq.

Please refer to below to view the assessments:

Basra

Fallujah, Anbar

Hawija, Kirkuk

Khanaqin, Diyala

Kufa, Najaf

Mahmoudiya, Baghdad

Musayab, Babylon

Shatt Al-Arab, Basra

