Kuwaiti USD 100 mln grant for Iraq to fund healthcare projects

BAGHDAD, Feb 13 (KUNA) ­­ The initial phase of Kuwaiti projects backed by a USD 100 million grant for Iraqi areas affected by terrorism will begin next week, an Iraqi official said on Wednesday.

Some 19 healthcare projects, worth USD 15 million, will be carried out to rebuild and renovate hospitals across five provinces, head of the fund's distribution Mustafa Al­Haiti told a press conference.

The Iraqi side is discussing with Kuwaiti officials combining the next USD 85 million phase, he added. (end) ahh.sd