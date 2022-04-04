KRG Department of Media and Information and UNFPA partner up to support women and young people [EN/AR/KU]

4 April 2022, Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Iraq - The Department of Media and Information (DMI) of the Kurdistan Regional Government signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to promote ending gender-based violence and youth participation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The newly established partnership will allow DMI & UNFPA to raise awareness on prevention and response of gender-based violence, on women’s rights and promote healthy and informed choices for young people across the Kurdistan Region.

The event was also attended by the Head of KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee.

DMI & UNFPA will jointly conduct advocacy campaigns and support dissemination of people-centred data and interventions.

The MoU further outlines plan for collaboration between the two parties including joint interventions and activities.

