Key findings from household health assessment phone surveys in Tal Afar, Ninewa [EN/AR]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted a phone survey among residents in Tal Afar, Ninewa, to better understand household health status, access to health services, nancial vulnerability, and perceptions of the healthcare system, durable solutions, and civic engagement. Over 200 residents in the Tal Afar area were contacted by phone in late December 2021 and early January 2022, with their responses entered into the KOBO survey tool. A total of 184 participants consented to participate.