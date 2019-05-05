Karbala and Babil Governorates host “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops [EN/AR/KU]

Karbala/Babil, Iraq, 4 May 2019 – At two separate workshops in Karbala and Babil governorates, under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, young Iraqi women and men discussed their role in promoting peaceful coexistence in their local communities and their potential involvement in the affairs of their governorates.

The 63 young women and men (33 in Karbala, including 17 women, and 30 in Babil, including 15 women) focused on developing contributions to local decision-making institutions and the establishment of youth advisory groups. Key challenges discussed included unemployment, improving local economies and encouraging investment, and other specific social challenges their communities face. They were joined on the final day of the workshops by local politicians, opening a valuable channel of communication for an exchange of views with their local authorities. In Babil, in particular, this led to a number of specific commitments by local politicians in support of the young people’s proposals.

Deputy Special Representative for Iraq of the United Nations Secretary-General Alice Walpole explained that the sessions were an opportunity for young communities at the local level to address issues that are close to their hearts. “This is a tense and complex period for Iraq, where issues of reconciliation and national unity are going to feature prominently in any sustainable peaceful future. Inclusive and frank discussions must take place among communities, to address past legacies and to build a stable future for Iraq. This cannot be done without the political, social and economic participation of young people,” Ms. Walpole said in remarks at the workshops.

A similar event was held in Basra governorate on 28 April 2019. Further workshops will take place in other governorates across the country over coming months. These workshops are organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in cooperation with the Higher Committee for Coexistence and Community Peace of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association. The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to building Iraq’s sustainable future.

