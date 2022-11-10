Joint Education Needs Assessment: Assessing the education needs of children, including girls and children with disability, in Sharya Camp, Duhok, Iraq

Abstract

The following Joint Education Needs Assessment has been conducted as part of the “Ensuring safe, protective, adequate, gender-sensitive and inclusive learning environments for internally displaced primary-age (age 6-11) children in Sharya Camp while increasing their psychological wellbeing and resilience” project, implemented by Mercy Hands in partnership with Save the Children, in Sharya Camp, Duhok, Iraq, between March and August 2022.

The assessment aimed to assess three main dimensions of education in emergency needs in the camp: 1) the current educational status of internally displaced children in Sharya camp (including literacy levels, access to education, and learning sources); 2) gender-specific education needs of children in Sharya camp, focusing in particular on primary-age children (including those with disability) as well as the conditions of internally displaced households in Sharya camp and, 3) identify gaps and opportunities in the provision of education in emergency interventions to internally displaced children.