Job Placement: Standard Operation Procedures

Foreword

The humanitarian crisis in Iraq is one of the largest and has seen the fastest displacement rate since 2014. Iraq’s vulnerable populations include the new and long-term displaced, those who remained in conflict areas, those who returned to newly liberated areas (NLAs), and communities hosting displaced. All aspects of life have been disrupted for those affected by the conflicts, including access to health care, education, income opportunities, and safety and security. The 2021 Iraq HRP will target 2.5 million people, including all IDPs in camps, out-ofcamp IDPs in acute need, and returnees in critical condition, paying to age, gender, and disability. The humanitarian community is working closely with the Durable Solutions Task Force, promoting sustainable returns and durable solutions for conflict-affected populations and providing sustainable livelihoods and economic recovery opportunities to improve conditions in return areas with development partners and the Iraqi Government to improve requirements in return areas address longer-term needs.

The core principle of livelihood interventions is to create a sustainable livelihood1 that can recover from shocks and stresses and maintain or enhance its capabilities. Thus, there is a need to support people to work, improve and bring together the Human, Natural, Physical, Financial, Social, and Political/Governance capital assets to enhance their income generation for a sustainable livelihood without undermining the natural resource base. Therefore, jobs and livelihoods programming aims to strengthen these six assets through horizontal and vertical approaches. At the same time, it is paving the way for long-term economic recovery, considering the local culture as an across-cutting factor to reach sustainable livelihood.