JICA and UNDP Iraq Renew Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Infrastructure Projects for Socio-Economic Development [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 11 November 2020 – Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNDP Iraq have signed a renewed partnership agreement to monitor and support the acceleration of the implementation of socio-economic infrastructure projects in Iraq.

The projects are implemented by the Government of Iraq (GoI) with loan assistance from JICA with the aim of improving the economic recovery and living conditions of Iraqi communities, focusing on key sectors including electricity, water and sanitation, oil, irrigation, transportation, industry, health and communication.

JICA Chief Representative Kei Toyama states, “Since 2009, UNDP has been an important partner for JICA in Iraq. Our partnership has contributed to the strengthened monitoring mechanism of GoI, addressing challenges faced by those projects. We look forward to further acceleration of GoI’s project implementation under our joint supports under this 10th agreement.”

According to Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq Zena Ali Ahmad, “The signing of this renewed agreement between UNDP and JICA demonstrates the steadfast commitment of the Government and people of Japan to sustainable development in Iraq and its communities, and we look forward to seeing the results that this strengthened partnership will bring, particularly amidst the challenging context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As a result of the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 Iraq needs continued and focused support from the international community. With the signing of the renewed agreement, the GoI, JICA and UNDP commit to projects that will boost public services and private sector development in Iraq.

Media contact: Miriam Pineau, Media & Advocacy Project Specialist | miriam.pineau@undp.org | +964 790 110 1982

### ### ###

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet. Learn more at iq.undp.org or follow us at @UNDPinIraq

United Nations Compound, International zone, Baghdad, Iraq | www.iq.undp.org