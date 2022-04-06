Japan, through UNFPA, invests in integrated, life-saving reproductive health and youth services in Diwaniyah Governorate [EN/AR/KU]

6 April 2022; Baghdad, Iraq - The People of Japan contributed US$ 777,592 to the UNFPA programme in Diwaniyah Governorate.

The new grant will cover integrated life-saving reproductive health and youth-related services to internally displaced persons, returnees and host community. UNFPA will benefit 300,000 individuals in the Governorate with improved access to reproductive health services and knowledge.

The fund will support the rehabilitation of hospitals in four major cities in the Governorate and the capacity-strengthening of health professionals serving that population. UNFPA will also provide psychosocial support and counselling services to adolescents and youth in centres, primary healthcare clinics and schools across Diwaniyah.

The Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, HE Suzuki Kotaro said, “Japan has consistently supported the people of Iraq through various humanitarian assistance since 2014, amounting to over US$ 600 million to date.”

“I trust that UNFPA will achieve the improvement of health and social services in Diwaniyah backed by the coordination with its authorities and communities, through completing this project and making use of its excellent expertise.”

Commenting on the grant, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia, said: “Al-Diwaniyah Governorate is one of the poorest governorates of Iraq. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation and increased the emotional, psychological and mental health problems, especially for adolescents and youth. I am thankful for the People of Japan for their commitment to improving the quality of life of people in Diwaniyah and investing in their health, whether reproductive or mental.”

Thanks to Japan, adolescents and youth will also have access to life skills education in youth centres for returnees and internally displaced persons to cope with stress, frustration, emotions and daily life issues.

