Japan provides support to revitalize community services for returnee communities in Diyala governorate [EN/AR]

BAGHDAD, 10 June 2020 – The Government of Japan is continuing its support to restore and improve the living conditions and stability of returnee communities in Iraq.

In partnership with UNOPS, the $1.8 million grant for “Restoring Access to Critical Community Services in Diyala Governorate in Iraq” will revitalize access to critical community services such as solid waste management, transport and energy. The project will benefit at least 100,000 returnees in Diyala Governorate through the provision of equipment for garbage collection and training on waste disposal systems, access to public service facilities through rehabilitated roads, and provision of renewal energy solutions through installation of solar streetlights. Taking an integrated approach, the project will also address enhanced service delivery in the three sectors, in order to assist the local government facing an economic scale down caused by the decrease in oil prices.

H.E. Mr. HASHIMOTO Naofumi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Iraq, stated, “Japan has recently decided to provide a new assistance package for Iraq amounting to $41 million, including this project as assistance for Diyala. With this package, the total amount of Japan’s assistance to the people affected by the crisis reaches $540 million since 2014. I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help restore basic services critical to reconstruction efforts in Diyala.”

“Following the successful implementation of the community service revitalization projects in Anbar in partnership with the Government of Japan, we are proud to continue to support vulnerable populations in Iraq. This initiative will support the return of people to Diyala Governorate and will contribute to their economic and social stability. UNOPS will maintain close engagement with all partners in undertaking this important initiative that supports Iraq’s efforts to achieve peace and sustainable development,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman.

