Japan and UNOPS restore access to critical community services in Diyala [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 7 September 2021 – Together with the representatives from the Government of Iraq, Al Mansouriah Municipality, and local community leaders, UNOPS marked the successful completion of the “Restoring Access to Critical Community Services in Diyala Governorate” project which aimed at improving the living conditions of the returnees in the Diyala governorate.

Funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNOPS, the project rehabilitated 12 internal roads and installed 200 new solar street lights to restore access to public facilities and schools and improve safety and security of the communities. UNOPS delivered 582 garbage containers in support of the municipality’s capacity to manage solid waste, and carried out a specialized training for municipal staff on effective use of resources in waste management.

Congratulating on the successful completion of the project, H.E. Mr. SUZUKI Kotaro,

Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, said “With regard to IDP issues, Japan always puts its importance on durable solutions through improving the living conditions of the returnees. I sincerely hope that the project will pave a solid path for stable and prosperous lives for the returnees in the Diyala Governorate. I praise UNOPS’s tireless efforts to support IDPs for their safe and satisfactory returns. ”

Mr. Juma’a Salman Al Jabouri, Director of Al Mansouriah Municipality, delivered a speech on behalf of the Directorate of Municipalities of Diyala: “The people, particularly the returnees, have suffered for a long period of time from lack of access to basic municipal services. The deteriorated transport infrastructure and solid waste management are some of the main basic services that are urgently in need of improvement. We reiterate our gratitude to the government and people of Japan and to UNOPS for their support”.

“Through our continued partnership with Japan, UNOPS has delivered projects that have addressed critical infrastructure needs across Iraq. We are so proud to benefit over 100,000 men, women, girls and boys living in and returning to Diyala through interventions that facilitate improved access to basic services, such as transport, waste management, and protection”, said UNOPS Director of Multi-Country Office, Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram.

UNOPS has been active in Iraq since 2004, delivering close to 122 projects worth USD 330 million, in support of Iraq’s humanitarian aid and development priorities. Since 2016, UNOPS partnership with the Government of Japan has supported Iraq’s recovery efforts in the areas of critical infrastructure, security, and capacity building.

The “Restoring Access to Critical Community Services in Diyala Governorate” project supported Iraq’s efforts towards the realization of Agenda 2030, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 9: Industry,

Innovation, and Infrastructure.

About UNOPS:

UNOPS helps the UN and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management and human resources. Our partners call on us to supplement their own capacities, improve speed, reduce risks, boost cost-effectiveness and increase quality.

The UNOPS Hub in Amman covers Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and implements projects in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments, and other UN agencies.

