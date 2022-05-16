Japan and UNOPS Enhanced Access to Primary Health Services in Anbar Governorate [EN/AR]

Baghdad – 15 May 2022 - With the continued support from the Government of Japan, UNOPS handed over Al Adel Primary Health Center in Anbar, along with other six primary health centers in Al Ramadi, which were rehabilitated under the “Restoration of Access to Urgent Primary Health Services in Anbar Governorate” project. In addition to the rehabilitation works, the project procured 25 pieces of medical equipment, 248 pieces of furniture, and more than 2000 supplies. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dr. Wisam Salah, Deputy Director of General Office in the Directorate of Health in Anbar, said: “The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq came at a time when the Government of Iraq was working to improve the living conditions of its citizens, who in previous years suffered from lack of basic services and infrastructure, especially health services, due to instability, conflict and many challenges. Not only this project improves the health services for the people in Al Ramadi, but also contributes to reducing the pressure on the hospitals designated for treatment of COVID-19 and severe cases.” H.E. Mr. SUZUKI Kotaro, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, congratulated on the completion of Al Adel Primary Health Center and said: “The mission and activities of medical professionals dedicated to protecting people’s health and saving lives in the most difficult situation should be lauded”. He went on to say: “I would like to express my gratitude and respect to the people of UNOPS, who play indispensable roles in these operations”. Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, the Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman, said, “Thanks to the generous funding from the Government of Japan, UNOPS worked hand in hand with the Directorate of Health in Anbar to serve approximately 123,000 beneficiaries and make a difference in the health sector for the people of Iraq. UNOPS remains committed to supporting our Iraqi partners and the people of Iraq in their efforts to address the challenges in the health sector, and enhance their resilience to counter the future challenges.” The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the health conditions in Iraq and increased the need to enhance the health centers’ infrastructure and to improve their capacities in the provision of inclusive healthcare to the Iraqi people. The project supported the health sector through enhancing access for all to medical services in support of the COVID-19 response in the targeted areas of Anbar Governorate. Through gender-sensitive rehabilitation of primary health centers, and the provision of medical equipment, supplies and furniture, the project contributed to improving the overall living conditions of the beneficiaries including vulnerable and marginalised populations, returnees, and internally displaced persons. The project supported Sustainable Development Goal 3 - “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Anwar Abu Sakieneh, Communications Specialist (UNOPS) UNOPS Multi-country Office in Amman: +962 6 5902122 or +962 7 9902 6315 AnwarAB@unops.org