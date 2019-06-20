20 Jun 2019

Islamic Relief women’s centres in Iraq aim to stop sexual and gender-based violence

Report
from Islamic Relief
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

Islamic Relief women’s centres in Iraq are tackling sexual violence and gender-based violence (SGBV) through a series of activities today.

Through the programme of activities to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we aim to stop violence and help survivors.

Events are taking place in Baghdad, Anbar and Kirkuk, working with communities thought to be at particularly heighted risk of gender-based violence.

The activities are being delivered through our dedicated women’s centres, with the support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Our women’s centres are a key component of our survivor centred approach, and offer vulnerable women and girls much-needed safe spaces and assistance.

Survivors of sexual violence and gender-based violence can access counselling, information, dignity kits, first aid and livelihoods training.

Through the project, we are also reaching out to faith leaders to encourage them to speak out against gender-based violence, and engaging volunteers to raise awareness among young people.

Altogether, Islamic Relief has set up 14 dedicated women’s centres in Iraq. We continue to push for an end to all forms of gender-based violence in Iraq and across the globe.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.