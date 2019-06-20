Islamic Relief women’s centres in Iraq aim to stop sexual and gender-based violence

Islamic Relief women’s centres in Iraq are tackling sexual violence and gender-based violence (SGBV) through a series of activities today.

Through the programme of activities to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we aim to stop violence and help survivors.

Events are taking place in Baghdad, Anbar and Kirkuk, working with communities thought to be at particularly heighted risk of gender-based violence.

The activities are being delivered through our dedicated women’s centres, with the support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Our women’s centres are a key component of our survivor centred approach, and offer vulnerable women and girls much-needed safe spaces and assistance.

Survivors of sexual violence and gender-based violence can access counselling, information, dignity kits, first aid and livelihoods training.

Through the project, we are also reaching out to faith leaders to encourage them to speak out against gender-based violence, and engaging volunteers to raise awareness among young people.

Altogether, Islamic Relief has set up 14 dedicated women’s centres in Iraq. We continue to push for an end to all forms of gender-based violence in Iraq and across the globe.