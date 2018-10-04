ISHM: September 28 - October 4, 2018

This week’s headlines:

Iraqi Parliament Elects Barham Salih as the New President of Iraq, Salih Designates Adel Abdul Mahdi as Next Iraqi Prime Minister – Amid tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on October 2, the Iraqi Parliament elected Barham Salih, PUK candidate, as the new President of Iraq. The election happened after the KDP withdrew its candidate, Fuad Hussain. The KDP accused the PUK of going against an agreement between the two parties to jointly nominate a candidate for the position of President of Iraq. On October 2, newly elected President of Iraq, Barham Salih, named Adel Abdul Mahdi as Prime Minister designate and gave him the task of forming a new government within 30 days. If Mahdi is successful, it will be the first time since 2005 that Iraq’s Dawa party has not held the premiership. On October 3, Fuad Masum officially stepped aside as President of Iraq. On October 4, Nada Shaker Jodat, spokesman for the Victory Alliance led by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, stated that Abadi would support Adel Abdul Mahdi as the next Prime Minister of Iraq. To further underscore Iraq’s peaceful transition of power, on October 4, Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting with Prime Minister designate Adel Abdul Mahdi and outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. more…

KRG Holds Parliamentary Elections, PUK Threatens to Reject Election Results Due to Alleged Violations – On September 30, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) held parliamentary elections for a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Alsumaria News reported that approximately 58 percent of eligible voters in the KRI turned out to vote. Later that day, a spokesperson with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced that it may reject the election results due to concerns of violations in “several provinces”, but the statement was later retracted. On October 1, PUK spokesman Ghyath Surja renewed his party’s allegations of election “violations” and criticized the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission (IHERC), the agency responsible for running elections in the KRI, for its handling of the elections, claiming that requirements for determining voter eligibility at voting stations discouraged turnout. On October 4, IHERC released preliminary election results. With 85% of the ballots counted so far, the KDP has 595,592 votes and the PUK has 287,575 votes, while the Gorran Movement has 164,336. The next top vote-getters were the New Generation with 113,297 votes, the Islamic Group (Komal) with 94,992, and the Reform Coalition with 69,477. The Sardam Coalition gained 13,708 votes, the Azadi (Communist party) won 7,069 votes, the Coalition for Democracy and Justice won 6,686 votes, and the Kurdistan Conservative Party 3,028 votes. more…

U.S. Temporarily Closes Consulate in Basra, Iran Denies Responsibility for Increasing Hostility Towards U.S. Presence – On September 28, Shafaaq News reported that rockets were fired in the proximity of the U.S. Consulate in Basra. On September 28, following an announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the U.S. Department of State ordered the departure of all U.S. personnel from the U.S. Consulate in Basra. On September 30, the U.S. announced it would close its consulate in the city of Basra citing concerns about threats Iran posed in the area. On September 30, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, denied Iran’s involvement in increasing threats against U.S. diplomatic missions in Iraq, particularly in the city of Basra. more…

The United States, European Union, and Republic of Korea Offer Support to Iraq’s Relief Efforts, Kubis Expresses Concern Over Gender Inequality in Iraq – On September 27, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman announced the steps the U.S. will take in supporting efforts to provide relief to Iraqi citizens living in Basra Province. On September 30, a report stated that the European Union’s (EU) contributed 3 million to Iraq to provide vulnerable children with lifesaving assistance, safe drinking water, health services, quality education, and psychosocial support to alleviate toxic stress from prolonged exposure to violence. On October 1, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations released a report titled “Iraq: Restoration of agriculture and irrigation water systems sub-programme (2018–2020).” On October 3, U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the Republic of Korea contributed USD 1.5 million to its mission, allowing the WFP to provide cash assistance to 68,000 IDPs, through electronic cash cards and mobile money transfers. On October 3, Jan Kubis, U.N. Special Representative to Iraq, expressed concern for gender inequality in Iraq, which continues to prevail. Kubis also condemned recent attacks on women and said that “only once politically and socially active women are protected and safe, Iraq can claim to be making real progress towards women’s equality and empowerment.” more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.