ISHM: September 24 - October 1, 2020

Key Takeaways:

New Militia Attacks target Coalition Contractors; Rocket Attack Kills Three Children In Baghdad; Kadhimi Appoints New Green Zone Security Chief; Six Rockets Strike Near Erbil Airport – Between September 25 – 30, five IEDs killed at least four Iraqis wounded at least six more in Diyala, Salah ad-Din and Babylon, while ISIS militants in Kirkuk killed one ISF member and kidnapped another. Between September 25 – October 1, at least four IEDs and one rocket attack targeted civilian contractors transporting supplies for the U.S.-led Coalition in Babylon, Diwaniyah and Dhi-Qar. On September 27, an unidentified assailant killed Dr. Ronald Santos, an employee of the UN field office in Kirkuk. On September 28, a rocket struck a house near Baghdad Airport, killing five of its inhabitants, including three children. On September 29, a government spokesman said security forces arrested a number of suspects involved in the attack and seven ISF members for failure to perform their duties. On September 29, PM Kadhimi tasked the Iraqi Special Operations Forces with security operations in the Green Zone in central Baghdad under the command of Major General Hamid al-Zuhairi, a highly respected commander who graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in the UK and served as Commandant of Iraq’s Military Academy at Rustamiyah. On September 30, six rockets struck near Erbil International Airport, the site of a contingent of International Coalition troops. KRG security forces said the rockets were fired from a small truck in the Sheikh Amir village, an area east of Mosul within the jurisdiction of the PMF Brigade 30. A spokesman for the Joint Operations Command said the ISF arrested the perpetrators of this attack and earlier rocket attacks on diplomatic facilities in Baghdad, promising further information when the investigation is completed. more…

Displacements Reported In Diyala Villages; Iraq Restricts Number Of Foreign Visitors For Arbaeen; Iraq Reports 30,000 New COVID-19 Cases – On September 27, a security source reported that at least 30 villages in the Khanaqin area of Diyala province have been abandoned due to recent ISIS attacks targeting the Kakai community. On September 28, another security source reported that more than 30 families have been displaced from the Hitaween village in Diyala province due to ISIS attacks in the area. On September 30, PM Kadhimi announced that Iraq would admit up to 1,500 pilgrims per country to take part in this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage to reduce the possibility of mass spreading of the coronavirus. On October 1, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 367,474. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 9,231 while a total of 295,882 patients have recovered. To date, Iraq has tested 2,289,877 samples for COVID-19. The continuing spread of COVID-19 prompted Médecins Sans Frontières to warn that the current state of Baghdad’s COVID-19 outbreak as “alarming,” noting the growing number of cases in the capital is quickly overwhelming its hospitals. more…

Parliament Votes To Create National Telecom Firm; Iraq To Import Electricity From Jordan; Cabinet Prepares New Borrowing Law; Oil Exports Rise; Iraq Signs Refinery Deal With Japan – On September 24, Parliament passed a resolution ordering the establishment of a national telecommunications company. On September 24, the head of the Iraqi Commission for the Control of Radioactive Material said the government issued orders to form a committee to study building a research nuclear reactor. On September 27, Iraq and Jordan signed an agreement that allows Iraq to import 150 MW of electricity in two years. On September 29, Iraq’s Cabinet approved a new borrowing law and sent it to the Iraqi Parliament for a vote. On October 1, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that crude oil exports during September decreased to an average of 2.613 million bpd, 16,000 bpd higher than August’s average. The exports generated $3.167 billion in revenue, $350 million lower than August. On October 1, the Oil Ministry said Iraq signed a $4 billion deal with Japan’s JGC Corporation to build a 55,000 bpd facility that will utilize byproducts at Iraq’s southern refineries to provide more high-quality refined fuels. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.