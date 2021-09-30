ISHM: September 23 - September 30, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Calls For Normalization With Israel Cause Backlash; Sistani Encourages Iraqis To Vote – On September 24, a senior KDP member said the party reached an agreement with the federal government to reopen its offices in Kirkuk for the first time in four years. On September 25, a group of Iraqi political and tribal figures organized a conference in Erbil in which they called for normalization of relations with Israel. News of the conference created strong backlash from Iraq’s leaders, with PM Kadhimi calling it illegal, and the KRG vowing to arrest the organizers. On September 29, unnamed Iraqi officials revealed that Iran and Saudi Arabia had a new round of diplomatic talks in Baghdad. On September 29, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani issued a statement in which he encouraged Iraqis to be “responsible and informed” voters when they participate in the upcoming elections. Sistani said that elections, despite “some shortcomings” remain the “safest path” towards a better future for Iraq. more…

Complex Attack Kills 5 In Diyala; Iraq May Buy Pakistani-Made Jets; Army On High Alert Ahead Of Election Day – Between September 23 – 28, seven militant attacks killed at least 11 Iraqis and wounded five more. Most casualties occurred during a complex ISIS attack involving an IED and sniper fire in Diyala. Between September 23 – 25, the explosions of six other IEDs and explosive remnants of war killed two Iraqis and wounded two more people. On September 24, Ninewa police said that three rockets targeted a camp occupied by Turkish military forces near Bashiqa. On September 26, news reports said Iraq is considering a deal to purchase 12 JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan. On September 30, the general staff of the Iraqi army issued orders to put all army units on high alert for ten days, starting October 2, to provide additional security for the upcoming election. more…

UNICEF Says 4 in 5 Children Face Violence; World Bank Funds $100 Million Vaccination Project – On September 24, UNICEF issued a statement expressing "grave concern" about violence against children in Iraq after footage circulating on social media showed a young boy suffering from cruel and violent mistreatment by his family. The statement warned that violence against children remains widespread, with nearly 80% of children experiencing violence in school or at the hands of relatives. On September 28, the World Bank said it will support a project worth $100 million to enhance Iraq's ability to provide and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to its people. On September 30, Iraq's Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 2,003,303. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 22,260 while hospitalizations decreased to 70,135. The daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period dropped to 2,279/day from 2,880/day during the previous reporting period. The total number vaccinated people reached 4,763,718 including 64,373 who received their shots on September 30. more…

Federal Service Council Seeks Accurate Count Of Public Servants; Federal Court Upholds Cabinet Objections To 2021 Budget Law – On September 26, the chairman of Iraq's Federal Service Council said the council plans to issue biometric identification cards for all government employees to have an accurate count of their numbers, revealing that most government institutions have not presented their personnel records. On September 29, Iraq's Supreme Federal Court ruled to approve several objections the Iraqi government raised about the final version of the 2021 budget, including an objection to Parliament's vote to strike down a provision to impose taxes on fuel. more…

