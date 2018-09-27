ISHM: September 21 - 27, 2018

This week’s headlines:

Basra Governor Denies Rumors of Assassination Attempt, Human Rights Activist Suad al-Ali Killed in Basra During the course of the week, several public figures were assassinated or victims of murder attempts. Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani’s office denied on September 23 that he was the victim of an assassination attempt. On September 24, unknown gunmen attempted to kill Hassan Juma, director of the al-Nahar TV channel in Iraq. On September 25, human rights activist Suad al-Ali was shot and killed by an unidentified male assailant. Suad al-Ali was the head of the human rights organization al-Weed al-Alaimi for Human Rights. On September 26, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called for an investigation on the assassination of human right activist Suad al-Ali. Elsewhere in Iraq, on September 27, unidentified attackers killed Iraqi model Tara Fares in the Kam Sara neighborhood of Baghdad. more…

Government Struggles to Find a Solution to Issues in Basra Province, Abadi Dismisses Basra Operations Commander On September 25, Member of Parliament (MP) Rami al-Sakini, from Basra Province, blasted the federal government’s lack of ability to positively respond to the crisis in the province during a parliamentary session. On September 25, the most recent session of Iraq’s Parliament failed to finalize a clear solution to the current crisis in Basra Province. On September 26, Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi held a meeting with members of the Council of Representatives from Basra Province and the Basra Governor Assad al-Eidani. On September 27, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi dismissed Lieutenant Colonel Jamil al-Shammari from the position of commander of the Basra Operations Command. more…

As Negotiations to Form a Majority Coalition Continue, the Islamic Dawa Party Works to Reunite the Victory Alliance and the State of Law Coalition into One Bloc Political parties and coalitions continue their negotiations to form a majority bloc, which has not been achieved yet. On September 22, the Islamic Dawa Party held a meeting to discuss current political developments in Iraq. On September 22, the leader of Sairoon Alliance, Muqtada al-Sadr, threatened to end negotiations to create the next government with Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri. On September 24, the Islamic Dawa Party met to discuss unifying the Victory Alliance, led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki. On September 26, leader of the Sairoon Alliance, Muqtada al-Sadr, and leader of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, agreed to jointly nominate Adel Abdul-Mahdi as candidate for Prime Minister of Iraq. more…

KDP Announces Nominee for Iraq presidency, Halbousi Announces that Seven out of Thirty Candidates for the role of President of the Republic Meet the Requirements On September 22, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) released a statement saying the party was still deliberating on who to nominate for the presidency of Iraq. On September 23, the KDP announced it was not going to unite with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on a formal nomination for the presidency of Iraq. The PUK nominated Barham Salih as its candidate for the presidency of Iraq on September 19, 2018. On September 23, the KDP announced it would officially nominate Fuad Hussein as their candidate for the presidency of Iraq. On September 24, Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi announced 30 nominations for the presidency. On September 27, Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi announced that only seven candidates for the Presidency of Iraq met the requirements to serve as president. more…