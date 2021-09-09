ISHM: September 2 - September 9, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Baghdad And Riyadh Discuss Security Cooperation; UNAMI Outlines Measures To Prevent Electoral Fraud; CENTCOM And Kadhimi Discuss Ending U.S. Combat Presence – On September 4, the Saudi Interior Minister met with PM Kadhimi in Baghdad to discuss security cooperation, especially in counter terrorism, border security, and exchanging expertise. On September 6, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, met with PM Kadhimi in Baghdad and expressed the EU’s commitment to support Baghdad’s reform efforts and the upcoming elections. Borrell later visited Erbil for meetings with Iraqi Kurdish leaders. On September 6, Kataib Hezbollah accused the Peshmerga forces of facilitating the movement and operations of ISIS militants in Kirkuk and Ninewa. On September 7, a Ninewa court sentenced former governor Atheel al-Nujaifi to seven years in prison. On September 7, UNAMI chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said the UN continues to provide advice and technical assistance to IHEC in a range of areas, including paper ballot printing and security planning. She highlighted measures to prevent fraud, such as plans to destroy unclaimed voter cards, and banning cell phones and cameras at voting centers. On September 8, IHEC said it has destroyed 4,670,000 temporary voter cards that were not claimed by their owners since 2013. On September 9, dozens of engineering graduates demanding jobs in Maysan province were injured in clashes with security forces. On September 9, CENTCOM chief, General Kenneth McKenzie met with PM Kadhimi in Baghdad and agreed to hold another meeting of the U.S. and Iraqi technical military committees to finalize plans to end U.S. combat presence by the end of the year. more…

ISIS Launches A String Of Deadly Complex Attacks In Kirkuk And Diyala; Turkey And Iran Bomb Sinjar And Border Villages – Between September 5 – 7, ISIS militants launched three complex attacks against Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk and Diyala, using direct fire and IEDs. The attacks killed eight Iraqis and wounded 14 others, including civilians. Between September 4 – 6, the explosions of six other IEDs killed at least one Iraqi and wounded four others. Two of the attacks targeted convoys transporting supplies for the International Coalition. Between September 4 – 8, four other militant attacks against civilians and security forces killed seven Iraqis and wounded seven others. Between September 2 – 9, Turkish and Iranian forces bombarded Sinjar and border villages in Erbil province, targeting PKK affiliates and Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, respectively. On September 7, Iraqi counter terrorism forces backed by International Coalition airstrikes killed eight suspected ISIS members in several operations in Kirkuk province. more…

Iraq To Build A Water Desalination Plant In Basra; COVID-19 Spread Slows Down – On September 5, the Iraqi government decided to place previous plans to purchase the Sputnic-7 vaccine on hold, citing the availability of sufficient amounts of other vaccines, and lack of WHO approval for the Russian drug. On September 7, the Iraqi government authorized the Ministry of Construction and Public Works to sign a contract with a consortium of three companies to build a seawater desalination plant in Basra. On September 9, Iraq’s Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 1,939,408. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 21,333 while hospitalizations decreased to 116,681. The daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period dropped to 5,285/day from 6,660/day during the previous reporting period. The total number of vaccinated people reached 3,955,734, including 101,388 who received their shots on September 9. more…