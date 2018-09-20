ISHM: September 14 - 20, 2018

This week’s headlines:

Parliament Elects Speakers and Two Deputies, Halbousi Receives Supports from Iraqi Parties and the International Community – After the first attempt on September 3, 2018 to designate a Speaker of Parliament and his two deputies failed, on September 15 the Iraqi Parliament elected Sunni lawmaker Mohammed al-Halbousi as the next Speaker of Parliament. On September 15, U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, Brett McGurk, expressed his support for recently elected speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. On September 15, the European Union (EU) released a statement congratulating the Iraqi parliament for electing the new Speaker of Parliament and his two deputies. On September 16, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jan Kubis, celebrated the recent elections for a new Speaker and his two deputies in the Iraqi Parliament. On September 18, Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, received newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi. more…

International Partners Announced to Extend Missions in Iraq To Help with Reconstruction, Italy Vows to Continue Training Peshmerga Forces – On September 15, General Colin Kiefer, Commander of the Canadian Mission in Iraq, announced that Canada could extend its military mission in the country. On September 16, the German Minister of Defense, Ursula von der Leyen, released a statement saying that Germany will help Iraq in its reconstruction efforts and in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) militants still present in Iraq. On September 17, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced an extension to current deployments of New Zealand Defense Forces in Iraq. On September 19, Italy announced it would continue to support and train the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Peshmerga forces. The United States made no new announcements about the 5,200 U.S. troops currently based in Iraq, however on August 19, 2018, a U.S. spokesperson with the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTFOIR) announced that U.S. forces would stay in Iraq “as long as needed” and that “there could be a drawdown” based on NATO’s contributions to the ongoing ‘train-and-advise’ mission in Iraq. more…

PUK Announces Candidate for Iraq Presidency, Security Forces Accused by PUK of Torturing Citizens in Kirkuk’s Daquq District – As the end of Fuad Masum’s term as President of the Republic of Iraq approaches, on September 19, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) officially nominated Barham Salih as a candidate for the presidency of Iraq. On September 19, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced it will name its own candidate for the presidency of Iraq. On September 19, the Minister of the Interior Qassim al-Araji announced the beginning of an investigation after the PUK accused the federal security force of torturing citizens in Daquq District, approximately 52 kilometers south of the city of Kirkuk. On September 19, the federal police force denied earlier claims that it used torture in Daquq District. more…

Negotiations for the Formation of the New Iraqi Government Continue, Sairoon Alliance Puts New Candidate for Prime Minister Forward – With the election of the Speaker of Parliament and his two Deputies, the Iraqi parliament can now proceed with forming the new government. On September 15, the United Nations (UN) Women Regional Director of Arab States, Mohamed Naciri, urged Iraqi leaders to ensure that women will be able to hold positions of power in the formation of the new government. On September 18, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, Brett McGurk, stated that he believed Iraqi lawmakers would be able to finalize the largest political blocs in the next few days. On September 18, President Fuad Masum met with the Chief of the Executive Body of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mala Bakhtiar. According to PUKmedia, “during the meeting, they discussed the political situation and speeding up the formation of the new government.” On September 18, Fatah Alliance leader Haidi al-Amiri announced he would withdraw his candidacy for Prime Minister. On September 18, leader of the Sairoon Alliance Muqtada al-Sadr announced he would support Adel Abdul Mahdi as the next Prime Minister of Iraq. more…