ISHM: October 9 – October 15, 2020

Kadhimi Announces Deal On Normalization In Sinjar; Parliament Holds Controversial Vote On Districting; Militias Announce Conditional Truce; Economic Reform White Paper Released -- On October 9, PM Kadhimi announced an agreement with the KRG to "restore stability and normalize conditions" in Sinjar. The deal assigns security responsibility to the federal government "in coordination with" the KRG, while a "joint commission" would oversee services. On October 10, lawmakers voted on an electoral districting plan that bases the number of districts per province on the respective number of women quota seats--typically one quarter of the total. A group of 50 representatives rejected the vote, saying it lacked quorum. On October 11, a Kataib Hezbollah spokesperson said that anti-U.S. militia groups Iraq were offered a ceasefire conditional on U.S. military withdrawal. On October 11, a new borrowing bill arrived in Parliament, seeking authorization to borrow from domestic and foreign lenders to plug a budget deficit amounting to $34 billion for the final four months of 2020. On October 11, Federal Supreme Court Justice Aboud al-Tamimi died, casting doubt over the Court's ability to ratify future election results. On October 12, Iraq's Cabinet released a long-awaited white paper on its intended efforts to reform Iraq's economy. The paper identifies Iraq's great dependence on oil revenues to finance a bloated, underproductive public sector and other government spending as the primary causes of economic weakness. It describes a three-to-five-year program to overhaul Iraq's economy, and outlines nearly 200 legislative, technical, and financial reform measures organized into five categories, starting with immediate measures to stop the financial "bleeding." more...