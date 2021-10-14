ISHM: October 7 - October 14, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Early Results Show Sadrists Winning 70+ Seats; KDP, Halbousi, Imtidad Gain Seats; Fatah, Militias Reject Results As IHEC Fumbles Data -- On October 10, millions of Iraqi voters participated in the country's early election. IHEC data showed that 8,377,382 Iraqis voted out of 22,118,368 registered voters, reflecting low turnout at just 38%. UNAMI said the election "proceeded smoothly" and showcased "significant technical and procedural improvements." On October 13, early results showed that candidates backed by Muqtada al-Sadr won at least 71 seats while the Taqaddum party of Speaker Halbousi won 37, State of Law won 36, and the KDP won 33. Results indicated that Imtidad, which represents the Tishreen protest movement, won 9 seats. On October 12, Fatah Coalition leader Hadi al-Amiri said that he does not accept the election results, which he called "fabricated." Kataib Hezbollah rejected the results too, calling on PMF fighters to "be ready to defend their sacred organization." On October 11, Sadr described his bloc as the "largest" and said it will ight corruption. Sadr said that "all embassies are welcome" so long as the didn't interfere with government formation, adding that weapons "must be exclusively in the hands of the state." Between October 11 -- 13, IHEC officials issued conflicting statements about progress towards counting all ballots and the number of voting stations that required manual counting. IHEC also published and retracted partial results on its website, raising questions about its competence. On October 14, Fatah said it demanded that IHEC conducts a manual recount of results, arguing that electoral fraud was "visible to the naked eye." On October 14, the leadership of the Gorran Movement announced its resignation following the party's failure to win any seats. more...

Election Week Passes With Relatively Few Security Incidents; Iraq Captures The Deputy Leader Of ISIS -- Between October 8 -- 13, nine militant attacks, including three with mortars, killed at least two Iraqis and wounded five more people. On October 11, PM Kadhimi said Iraqi security forces arrested a senior ISIS operative named Sami Jasim, who was the head of ISIS finances and a deputy of its deceased leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Between October 7 -- 14, security sources reported five IED explosions in different parts of Iraq. One of the attacks targeted a PMF commander and injured two people. more...

China Sends Iraq 1 Million Vaccine Doses; COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decline -- On October 9, a Ninewa police spokesman said that 50 households from the province's Christian community have returned to their home districts in Mosul City after spending more than five years in displacement. On October 13, Iraq's ambassador to China said that the Chinese government will donate another batch containing 1 million doses of its Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq. On October 14, Iraq's Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 2,030,498. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 22,681 while hospitalizations decreased to 49,350. The daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period dropped to 1,690/day from 2,195/day during the previous reporting period. The total number of vaccinated people reached 5,154,861 including the 82,348 who received their shots on October 14. more...