ISHM: October 27 – November 3, 2022

Key Takeaways:

On October 27, the Sadiqoun bloc in parliament, which represents the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, said it sent a letter to the speaker demanding that he instructs the Integrity Commission to obtain a court order to ban former PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his ministers from travel. The letter also demands placing an asset freeze on Kadhimi and his ministers. Sadiqoun’s effort is supported by Kataib Hezbollah, whose spokesman called for “doubling the efforts” to prosecute “Kadhimi and his spy team.” On October 28, Iraq’s new PM, Mohammed al-Sudani, officially assumed office during a handover ceremony in Baghdad. Upon taking office, Sudani appointed lieutenant general Abdul-Karim al-Sudani as secretary of the commander in chief, and Rabea Nadir, a journalist with Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s al-Ahad TV, as director of his press office. Sudani appointed Moayad al-Saidi, another individual with ties to Iran-backed militias, as his office director. On November 1, Sudani decided to cancel all appointments of senior officials made by Kadhimi since October 8, 2021. The sweeping changes in senior government positions included the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, the commander of the Special Division, the mayor of Baghdad, and four governors. Political sources say Sudani’s decision will impact an estimated 800 mid-level and senior government positions. In other developments, on November 1, President Abdul-Latif Rashid appeared to contradict the commitment made last week by PM Sudani to hold early elections within a year, saying there was no decision to hold early elections, arguing that “the political crisis is over.” more… Energy Police Chief Arrested As Iraq Says It Disrupted Major Oil Smuggling Network – On November 1, Iraq’s new Interior Minister appointed major general Ali Helayel as temporary chief of the country’s Energy Police after ordering the arrest of the force’s chief, major general Ghanim al-Ankoushi, and other senior Energy Police officers. The news was followed by an announcement by Iraq’s National Security Service that it dismantled a major crude oil smuggling network in Basra and arrested several senior officers allegedly involved in the criminal operation. ISHM could not confirm whether the two developments were related. In other developments, on October 28, an airstrike by a Turkish armed drone targeted a vehicle transporting PKK militants in the Sinjar district, killing two of them and wounding three. On October 29 – 30, the explosions of two IEDs in Ninewa and Kirkuk injured at least eight Iraqis, including children. Meanwhile, nine people were killed and at least 12 were injured on October 29 when a CO2 gas tanker exploded in northeast Baghdad. Authorities said the explosion was accidental. more…

On November 1, Iraq’s new Interior Minister appointed major general Ali Helayel as temporary chief of the country’s Energy Police after ordering the arrest of the force’s chief, major general Ghanim al-Ankoushi, and other senior Energy Police officers. The news was followed by an announcement by Iraq’s National Security Service that it dismantled a major crude oil smuggling network in Basra and arrested several senior officers allegedly involved in the criminal operation. ISHM could not confirm whether the two developments were related. In other developments, on October 28, an airstrike by a Turkish armed drone targeted a vehicle transporting PKK militants in the Sinjar district, killing two of them and wounding three. On October 29 – 30, the explosions of two IEDs in Ninewa and Kirkuk injured at least eight Iraqis, including children. Meanwhile, nine people were killed and at least 12 were injured on October 29 when a CO2 gas tanker exploded in northeast Baghdad. Authorities said the explosion was accidental. more… Iraq Suspends Returns From Al-Hol; Number Of Returnees Living In High Severity Conditions Increases – On November 2, Iraq’s new Minister of Migration and the Displaced issued instructions to suspend the repatriation of nearly 27,000 Iraqis from al-Hol camp in Syria until the ministry prepares a “new mechanism” for their return and reintegration, without providing more details. On November 3, the International Organization for Migration provided new data on the patterns of return among internally displaced persons to their home districts during the third quarter of 2022. The update shows that more than 598,578 returnees are living in “high severity” conditions relating to housing, livelihoods, basic services, security, and social cohesion. This represents an increase of more than 17,400 people experiencing sever conditions since the previous assessment, released in April. Another 1.96 million are experiencing “medium severity” conditions. In other developments, on November 3, there were protests in the al-Islah district of Dhi-Qar demanding that authorities provide water for the district after reduced water flow in nearby rivers forced the district’s water plant to shut down. more…

On November 2, Iraq’s new Minister of Migration and the Displaced issued instructions to suspend the repatriation of nearly 27,000 Iraqis from al-Hol camp in Syria until the ministry prepares a “new mechanism” for their return and reintegration, without providing more details. On November 3, the International Organization for Migration provided new data on the patterns of return among internally displaced persons to their home districts during the third quarter of 2022. The update shows that more than 598,578 returnees are living in “high severity” conditions relating to housing, livelihoods, basic services, security, and social cohesion. This represents an increase of more than 17,400 people experiencing sever conditions since the previous assessment, released in April. Another 1.96 million are experiencing “medium severity” conditions. In other developments, on November 3, there were protests in the al-Islah district of Dhi-Qar demanding that authorities provide water for the district after reduced water flow in nearby rivers forced the district’s water plant to shut down. more… Government Begins Preparing 2023 Budget; October Oil Revenue Topped $9 Billion – On October 31, Iraq’s Finance Ministry said it had begun preparing the federal budget bill for next year. A spokesperson said the ministry seeks to submit the draft bill to the Council of Ministers as soon as possible, adding that the bill will not include proposals to adjust the dinar’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. A member of parliament’s finance committee said the budget is expected to be one of the largest in Iraq’s history, reaching between $120-$130 billion in size. On November 1, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said that crude oil exports during October averaged 3.382 million bpd and generated $9.258 billion in revenue, almost $500 million above the $8.773 billion achieved in September. Iraq sold its crude oil at an average price of $88.31 per barrel. In other developments, on November 1, the Bank of Jordan announced that it has commenced its operations in Iraq with the opening of its first branch in Baghdad. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.