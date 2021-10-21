ISHM: October 14 – 21, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Updated Election Results Show Few Changes; Militias Indirectly Threaten Violence To Stop Alleged Fraud – On October 15, President Salih and the chief of the Supreme Judicial Council issued a joint statement calling for calm amid escalating tensions following the release of election results, which were met with fierce objections from the Fatah coalition and affiliated militias. On October 16, IHEC published the full preliminary results of the October 10 election, including votes from 3,681 voting stations that required a manual count. The updated results upgraded the turnout level to 43% but otherwise revealed slight changes from the initial results released earlier. On October 17, a journalist affiliated with the Fatah Coalition said he had information that “military measures” including rocket attacks against neighboring countries, may be taken should peaceful measures fail to address the “stealing of votes.” On October 19, Imtidad leader Alaa al-Rikabi said that his group will try to create an alliance of all independent lawmakers to form the next government. On October 20, security forces blocked roads leading into the Green Zone as Fatah coalition supporters gathered for a second day to denounce election results and demand full manual recount of ballots. On October 20, IHEC officials said they have begun looking into 1,400 objections that political parties had submitted to contest election results. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.