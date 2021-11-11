ISHM: November 4 – 11, 2021

Key Takeaways:

**Tensions Rise As Election Fraud Protests Turn Deadly; Iraqi And Foreign Leaders Condemn Attempt On Kadhimi’s Life; Fatah Leaders Threaten Withdrawal From Politics – **On November 5, Fatah coalition supporters protesting the election results clashed with security forces outside the Green Zone. The violence reportedly injured 125 people and killed three, including a senior commander in Asaib Ahl al-Haq. The coordination committee for Shia powers demanded an investigation and held the government responsible. On November 7, the Ministerial Council for National Security called the overnight assassination attempt that targeted PM Kadhimi “a dangerous attack on the Iraqi state,” and vowed to “expose, arrest, and put on trial those responsible.” Kadhimi, who was unhurt, received calls and messages from many regional and world leaders who condemned the attack and expressed solidarity. The UN Security Council also condemned the attack. On November 7, President Biden offered “all appropriate assistance to Iraq’s security forces as they investigate this attack,” which the head of CENTCOM blamed on Iran-backed militias. On November 7, various Iraqi leaders condemned the attempt on Kadhimi’s life, but the leaders of Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq accused Kadhimi of “playing victim” and questioned whether the attack was “real.” On November 8, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq said Iranian general Esmail Qaani met with Kadhimi and other Iraqi leaders to condemn the assassination attempt and convey Tehran’s support for legal solutions to disputes over election results. Qaani said those responsible for the attack should be punished. On November 9, Qais al-Khazali and Hadi al-Amiri threatened to boycott the political process unless their objections to election results were “addressed in a serious manner.” In other developments, on November 8, IHEC said it finished looking into all objections to the election results and decleared that manual recount showed no discrepancies. On November 11, 15 independent incoming lawmakers formed a new parliamentary bloc called “The Independent Iraq Alliance.” more…

**Drones Attack Kadhimi’s Residence; Explosion Targets Election Winner; Rockets Strike Turkish Base In Ninewa – **On November 7, PM Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt when armed drones tagted his residence inside Baghdad’s Green Zone. The attack damaged the building and injured six of Kadhimi’s guards. Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the attack involved three drones, one of which struck the residence, while security forces downed the other two. Iraqi security forces deployed on the streets of the capital in large numbers backed by armored vehicles and airplanes. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Between November 6 – 8, the explosions of five IEDs and one grenade killed three Iraqis and wounded nine more in Babylon, Kirkuk, Diwaniyah, Baghdad, and Ninewa. One of the IEDs targeted the home of a newly elected independent lawmaker in Diwaniyah. On November 7, up to six rockets targeted a Turkish military base near Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul. In other developments, between November 6 – 9, Iraqi security forces killed five ISIS militants near Rutba and Tarmiyah, including a suspect in a car bombing that targeted a police station in Ramadi on October 3. Between November 7 – 9, five attacks by ISIS militants in Diyala, Salah ad-Din, and Ninewa, killed seven Iraqis and wounded another seven. more…

**Iraq Launches Campaign To Vaccinate 12 Million People; Authorities To Close The Last IDP Camp In Anbar; COVID-19 Spread Continues To Slow Down- **On November 8, Iraq’s Ministry of Health and the WHO inaugurated a new campaign to inoculate 12 million people, 12 and older, against COVID-19, in all 18 provinces. The 7-week campaign involves establishing 100 “external mass vaccination sites” backed by 225 mobile teams. On November 8, Iraq’s Ministry of Migration said that it has returned 120 IDPs from the Amiriyah camp to their home districts in Anbar, adding that this will allow the Ministry to shut down the camp within days. On November 11, Iraq’s Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 2,066,905. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 23,445 while hospitalizations decreased to 22,604. The daily average for new cases during the last 7-day period dropped to 977/day from 1,135/day during the previous reporting period. The total number of vaccinated people reached 6,475,583 including 103,020 who received their shots on November 11. more…

**New Turkish Dam Raises Alarm In Iraq; Baghdad Negotiates New Energy Projects With Chevron; Head of Tax Commission Faces Prison – **On November 8, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources said Turkish plans to build a new irrigation dam on the Tigris river could significantly exacerbate water scarcity in Iraq. On November 9, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said that the Council of Ministers authorized direct negotiations with Chevron for the development of four oil and gas blocs in the Dhi-Qar province. On November 11, an anti-corruption court in Baghdad sentenced the director general of Iraq’s tax commission to two years in prison. The court found the defendant guilty of causing severe harm to public interest by neglecting to collect taxes from Qi Card, an electronic payment company. In Other developments, on November 8, Iraq’s Finance Ministry said that the department of state-owned real estate succeeded in reclaiming 1,000 properties, inside Iraq and abroad, that were occupied by squatters and violators. more…

