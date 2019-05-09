ISHM: May 3 – 9, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Iraqi Leaders Meet Foreign Counterparts; Further Progress on KRG Formation – On May 3, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met with French President Emmanuel Macron. On May 4, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi spoke on the phone with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss strengthening relations between Iraq and the United States. On May 5, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) agreed on a deal over the division of ministerial positions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). On May 7, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Qubad Talabani met with a delegation of the International Assistance Department in the French Ministry of Finance in Erbil. On May 7, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Baghdad on an unannounced visit. Pompeo briefed reporters on the talks, saying that he informed Iraqi officials about “the increased threat stream that we had seen [from Iran] and give them a little bit more background on that so they could ensure that they were doing all they could to provide protection” for U.S. forces stationed in Iraq. On April 10, Sumaria News reported, based on senior Iraqi sources, that Secretary Pompeo warned his Iraqi interlocutors about Iranian plans to strike military bases in which American forces are stationed, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and an American oil company operating in southern Iraq. On May 8, in another step facilitating the formation of a new government, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) parliament re-established the position of president in the KRG. On May 8, member of the Political Bureau and official of the Public Relations Office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Saadi Ahmed Pira met with a delegation from the United States Embassy in Baghdad and the United States Consulate in Erbil. more…

IED, Shooting Attacks and Assassinations Continue Across Iraq; U.S. Warns Iraq Against Transferring U.S. Arms to PMU – On May 4, two IEDs exploded, one after the other, in the village of Mukhaysa, in northern Diyala Province, killing one young man and injuring three people. On May 6, the pan-Arab daily al-Araby al-Jadeed reported, based on anonymous Iraqi officials that American officials are demanding that Iraq ensure that all weapons provided by the U.S. to Iraqi will remain solely in the hands of Iraqi Security Forces and do no reach certain militias operating under the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) that are linked to Iran. On May 7, militants launched an attack on a federal police checkpoint known as Altun Kupri along the Erbil-Kirkuk road near Kalwor village, killing three. On May 7, armed men opened fire on a residential building in the town of Mazarie in Salah al-Deen Province, killing three civilians and injuring four. On May 6 and 7, Turkish jets struck targets linked to the Kurdish guerilla group, the PKK, in Kurazhar mountain, in the Amdei District of Dohuk Province, northwestern Iraqi Kurdistan. On May 8, Sumaria News reported that 810 foreign fighters belonging to ISIS have gone through interrogations and judicial proceedings in Iraq since the start of 2018. On May 8, a statement issued on behalf of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced that sweeps in recent months resulted in the closure of over 320 “fake PMU” offices across Iraq. On May 9, the Security Media Cell announced that “terrorists” attacked the home of the mukhtar (elder leader) of the village of al-Lazaka in the Hamam al-Alil area of Ninewa Province, resulting in the death of the mukhtar and four of his relatives. more…