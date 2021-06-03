ISHM: May 27 - June 3, 2021

Key Takeaways:

**UN To Monitor Iraq’s Elections; IHEC Bars 20 Candidates; Erdogan Threatens Military Action Deep Inside Iraq – **On May 27, the UNSC extended UNAMI’s mission for another year, and approved Baghdad’s request to monitor the upcoming October elections in a “robust and visible” manner. On May 30, Iraq’s election commission barred 20 candidates from running for their past criminal records. Between May 30 and June 2, several protests and sit-ins took place in Dhi-Qar to demand employment and better public services. Protestors burned tires and blocked major highways and bridges. On May 31, the federal government and the KRG began negotiations about the conditions for releasing the KRG share of the budget. On June 1, Qais al-Khazali accused PM Kadhimi of attacking the PMF with last week’s arrest of Qassim Musleh. On June 2, Iraq’s Supreme Court rejected 12 lawsuits contesting the Parliament’s authority to dissolve provisional councils. On June 2, the Turkish President threatened to use military action to “clean up” the Makhmour refugee camp deep inside Iraq. more…

**Ready To Launch Grad Rockets Seized Near Kirkuk; 112 Security Personnel Summoned For Their Role In Killing Protestors – **On May 27, gunmen attacked former Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri’s convoy in Diyala. The attack injured two of al-Jubouri’s staff. On May 28, Iraqi forces seized a loaded katyusha launcher in Baghdad. On May 29, a video published by ISIS-affiliated social media accounts showed the execution of a Kurdish policeman who was kidnapped in Diyala 18 months ago. On May 29, a government investigative committee summoned 112 officers and security personnels for their roles in the death of protestors. On May 30, a grenade attack targeted the home of Babylon province’s former police chief. On June 1, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command denied claims that six families with perceived links to ISIS escaped en route from al-Hol IDP camp in Syria to al-Jadaa camp. On May 31, the Iraqi army disarmed five Grad rockets in Kirkuk. On May 31, ISIS militants attacked a house belonging to a local PMF commander, two PMF fighters. On May 31, ISIS militants blew up an electrical tower on the Mirsad-Diyala power line in Diyala. more…

**UNAMI Releases New Statistic About targeted Violence Against Activists; HRW Says Iraq’s Government Plan To Close IDP Camps Is Inadequate – **On May 30, UMAMI said that unidentified armed groups have assassinated 32 activists and critics, and injured 21 others in targeted violence since October 1, 2019. On June 2, the UNHCR said that only 6,243 out of approximately 500,000 refugees and IDPs still living in camps in Iraq have received a COVID-19 vaccine. On June 3, Human Rights Watch said that the Iraqi government was unable to adequately close IDP camps because it has yet to ensure displaced families can safely return to their previous homes and have access to basic necessities. On June 3, Amnesty International called on the Iraqi government to reveal the outcome of an investigation into the disappearance of at least 643 men and boys in Fallujah during PMF operations against ISIS in 2016. On June 3, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said the total number of COVID-19 infections reached 1,214,367. The average number of new cases was 4,008 per day during the last 7-day period, compared to an average of 4,310 per day during the 7-day period ending May 27. The total number of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine reached 625,843. more…

**World Bank Projects Positive, But Cautious Economic Growth In Iraq; Ministry Say Baghdad “No Longer Suitable” For Living; May Oil Revenue Reaches $5.8 Billion – **On May 27, the World Bank issued a report that expected a gradual recovery for Iraq’s economy, projecting a 1.9% GDP growth in 2021, and an average growth of %6.3 in 2022-2023. On May 30, the UNDP signed an MoU with Asiacell to boost youth employment in Iraq. On May 31, the Agriculture Ministry said that 50% of Iraq suffers from desertification, and that Baghdad was “no longer suitable for living due to lack of green spaces.” On May 31, the KRG said it has officially warned Turkey to cease its “unacceptable” deforestation of border areas in northern Iraq. The warning followed local reports that Turkish forces have been carrying out large-scale deforestation in Duhok for military purposes. On June 1, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that crude oil exports during May totaled 89.881 million barrels, for an average of 2.899 million bpd. The May exports generated $5.882 billion in revenue, slightly more than April’s $5.525 billion. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.