ISHM: May 18 – 24, 2018

IHEC Announces Official Election Results – On May 18, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission announced the official results of the nationwide Parliamentary elections held on May 12, confirming that influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s Sadrist Movement will seat the most Members of Parliament at 54, followed by Hadi al-Amiri’s Fatah Alliance at 47, and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s Victory Alliance at 42. A governing coalition of 165 members of the 329-seat Parliament is necessary to elect a Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, and President of the Iraqi Republic. Sadr is well known for declaring it a holy duty of his followers to attack U.S. forces following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and leading the Mahdi Army in so doing. Sadr once had close ties to Iran, but strongly condemns Iranian influence (and U.S. influence) in Iraqi politics. Analysts have observed that Sadr’s victory signals a shift away from sectarianism, given the support his coalition garnered from not only his base, but also Sunni business leaders and liberals across the country. more…

Candidates, Parties File Challenges to Election Outcomes – On May 21, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission announced that 33 of 1436 complaints of electoral impropriety were deemed credible and actionable, and led IHEC to cancel ballots cast at 103 polling stations in Anbar, Ninewa, Salah ad-Din, Baghdad, and Erbil Provinces. There were more than 53 thousand polling stations across Iraq on May 12. IHEC will stop accepting complaints or appeals on May 31. Complaints of disenfranchisement continue to be heard from internally displaced persons, especially in Ninewa Province, and from Arab and Turkmen factions in Kirkuk. more…

Negotiations Continue as Elected Coalitions Seek to Form New Government – High-level negotiations among leaders of the various political coalitions took place this week as agendas were compared and combined in pursuit of a governing coalition of at least 165 members of the 329-seat Iraqi Parliament. On May 24, leader of the Sadrist Movement, Moqtada al-Sadr, announced that “the coalition of the future government is near completion, within final touches,” and the result would be announced in a few days. Sadr hinted that the unannounced coalition is composed of Sunni, Shia, Arab, Kurdish, national, and sectarian people. Most experts have speculated that the negotiations could last for several months, though the May 12 election predicated a trend away from sectarian identity. The Sadrist Movement’s 54 seats can be predictably combined with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s 42, but that still leaves the alliance only halfway to the goal of 165. more…