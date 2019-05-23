ISHM: May 16-23, 2019

Key Takeaways:

**New U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Confirmed as Tensions between Iran and the U.S. Continue to Affect Iraq; Iraqi Officials Meet Foreign Counterparts – **On May 16, Matthew Tueller assumed his position as the new United States ambassador to Iraq. On May 18, ExxonMobil evacuated its foreign workers from the West Qurna oil field due to reports about growing threats to Americans in Iraq due to tensions with Iran. On May 18, the Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised its citizens to leave Iraq and Iran immediately and cautioned against travel to these two nations. On May 20, Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz in Baghdad. On May 20, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met with representatives from the Kurdish parliament to discuss the relationship between the Federal Iraqi Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). On May 21, United States Charge d’Affaires Joey Hood met with Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih Fayyad in Baghdad. On May 21, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi stated that Iraq will be sending delegations to Washington and Tehran to help “halt tensions” between those two states. On May 22, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Kuwait for a two-day visit. On May 23, United States Charge d’Affaires Joey Hood stated that Iraq was granted another 90-day waiver allowing for the purchase of energy from Iran. more…

**Militant Attacks Continue Throughout Iraq Despite Counter-Terrorism Operations; Rocket Lands in Baghdad’s Green Zone; U.S. Reportedly Arming Sunni Tribes – **On May 17, ISIS announced that they were behind the burning of farms in Khanaqin. On May 18, the group torched more farms around Diyala. On May 19, a rocket landed the in Green Zone in Baghdad, less than a mile away from the U.S. Embassy. An Iraqi official within the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services told the Daily Beast that a Iranian-backed group, Kataib Hezbollah, fired the rocket. On May 19, a roadside IED detonated outside of the town of Balad Ruz in Diyala Province, killing killing and injuring 26 Popular Mobilization Units members. On May 19, a senior official in al-Anbar Province told the pan-Arab daily al-Araby al-Jadid that Anbar tribal leaders met with U.S. military officials at the Ain al-Assad air base. The Americans reportedly promised the tribes that they will provide them with weapons. On May 19, some Iraqi officials warned Iranian-backed militias from antagonising or attacking American troops in Iraq. On May 20, a roadside IED exploded south of Tel ‘Afar in Ninewa Province. The blast killed one civilian and wounded three others. On May 22, ISIS fighters launched an attack on police in Salah ad-Din. This resulted in the death of one policeman and injuring of five others. On May 23, a vehicle-borne IED exploded in the al-Karabilah area of Qa’im, killing between one to two people. more…

**Kurdish Families Expelled from Kirkuk; Some IDPs Return Home, While Others are Displaced Anew – **On May 18, an official source told Shafaaq News that 600 Kurdish families had been expelled from three villages in Kirkuk province. On May 19, more than 120 internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to their homes in Qaim. On May 22, 132 Yazidis left Erbil for Toulouse, France, where they will resettle as part of a cooperative program between the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the French government. On May 22, the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) reported that it had completed the exhumation of twelve mass graves of Yazidis from a list of 16 sites that were identified in Kojo. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.