ISHM: May 11 – 17, 2018

Abadi, Party Leaders Congratulate Sadr on Election Victory – Following the announcement of preliminary results from Iraq’s May 12 Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, and major party leaders Hadi al-Amiri and Ammar al-Hakim each telephoned influential Shia cleric and leader of the Sadr Movement Moqtada al-Sadr to congratulate him on his coalition’s surprising upset victory in the election. Early results suggest that the Sadrist Movement will seat 54 Members of Parliament, Amiri’s Fatah Alliance will seat 52, and Abadi’s Victory Alliance 49. Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition will seat 24. Among Kurdish Parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party will seat 27 MPs and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan 17. A coalition of 165 Members of the the 328 seat Parliament is needed to form a new government and elect a Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, and President of the Iraqi Republic. Final election results are expected within the next week, however negotiations among the parties and alliances to form the requisite coalition are expected to last for several months. Only 10.7 million of 24 million registered voters cast ballots in the election, which was closely monitored by international and domestic observers. more…

Election Fraud Accusations Roil Kirkuk – Prior to the announcement of preliminary election results for Kirkuk Province, Arab and Turkmen factions alleged election irregularities and fraud in favor of Kurdish parties who altogether populate the multiethnic region. Representatives for the Iraqi Turkmen Front and Arab Coalition, and Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri called on the Independent High Electoral Commission to count and sort ballots manually. On May 15, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced that the PUK came first in the Parliamentary elections in the Province, followed by the Arab Alliance, Turkmen Front, Victory Coalition, Fatah Alliance, and al-Wataniya Movement, respectively. The following day, hundreds of Turkmen and Arab demonstrators gathered outside of the election offices in Kirkuk to protest the vote and demand a manual recount. Conflicting reports emerged as to whether election officials were being held hostage, with Jabouri denying those reports. UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Jan Kubis, urged IHEC to conduct a partial manual recount in Kirkuk in order to ensure election integrity and “strengthen confidence in the process.” more…

Party Headquarters Attacked in Sulaimania on Election Day – On May 12, unidentified assailants attacked the Sulaimania headquarters of the Coalition for Democracy and Justice, led by former PUK leader and former KRG Prime Minister Barham Salih. On the same day, media sources affiliated with the Gorran Movement confirmed that their party’s headquarters in Tel Zarkana, Sulaimania Province, were also attacked. On May 13, the Sulaimania Provincial Council declared a state of emergency and deployed security forces to the streets and public spaces throughout the province. more…

Polling Stations See Some Irregularities – Several polling stations across Iraq experienced intermittent problems on election day, including malfunctions of some electronic voting machines in Baghdad, Erbil, Dhuluiya (in Salah ad-Din Province), and Karbala. Reports of candidates and their supporters campaigning inside of polling locations was not widespread, but did result in the temporary suspension of voting in Abbasiyah (in Najaf Province) and in the Jumhuriyah, Zubayr, and Dyr districts of Basra Province. Stephan Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that “the Secretary-General salutes the tireless efforts of the electoral officials, party agents, and the security forces in making the elections largely peaceful and orderly.” The statement also called on “all Iraqi political actors and their supporters to uphold peace as the results are processed…and to resolve any electoral dispute through established legal channels.” more…

Despite US Embassy Caution, Polling Stations Remained Safe on Election Day – On May 11, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned of possible attacks targeting polling stations across Iraq during Parliamentary elections scheduled for May 12. The statement read that “the U.S. mission has received information of possible terrorist attacks against polling stations throughout Iraq…” The warning was criticized by some as intimidating to would-be voters. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi commented on the embassy warning, saying that “the security services are leaders in protecting electoral centers from any possible attacks…we will not allow any threat to the security and safety of our citizens.” On election day, Iraqi Security Forces killed two would-be suicide bombers in Diyala Province and an IED targeting voters in Kirkuk City was discovered and detonated before it could explode. Abadi lifted restrictions on vehicle movement within Baghdad on election day, fearing that the restriction was inhibiting access to polling locations. more…

Second Attack in Two Weeks Hits Tarmiyah – On May 16, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt inside of a funeral home in Tarmiyah, approximately 60 kilometers north of Baghdad in Salah ad-Din Province. At least seven people were killed and 25 injured in the attack, the second to hit the area in as many weeks (as previously reported in ISHM). more…