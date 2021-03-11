ISHM: March 4 - March 11, 2021

Key Takeaways:

**Lawmakers Vote On Supreme Court Law; Militias Defend “Right” To Attack U.S. Targets; Pope Francis Concludes Visit; Kadhimi Calls For National Dialogue; Biometric Voter Registration Falls Short – **On March 4, Parliament began voting on a long-delayed law for the country’s Supreme Federal Court, but lingering disagreements postponed voting on three of the law’s 24 articles. On March 4, a group of “Iraqi resistance factions” issued a statement threatening more attacks on “all occupation forces and bases anywhere in Iraq,” and to use “all means” to prevent “treasonous” entities from “obstructing its strikes.” On March 5, Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad at the beginning on an anticipated four-day visit to Iraq. The Pope met with Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf, led mass in Erbil, and visited Mosul and the ancient city of Ur. PM Kadhimi marked the conclusion of Pope Francis’ visit with an address to the Iraqi people, in which he invited parties in “opposition” to his government to “an open and frank dialogue…based on the country’s interest, safety and sovereignty,” to discuss U.S. presence and disputes with the KRG. On March 9, UNAMI said it expects Iraq’s election commission to update the biometric records of only about 64% of eligible voters by the March 31 deadline set for the process. more…

**Attack Targets Pilgrims In Baghdad; Militias Suspected In Assassination, Kidnapping Targeting The Relatives Of Activists2 – **Between March 4 – 11, seven militant attacks killed at least three Iraqis and wounded 12 more. One of the attacks targeted pilgrims on their way to a religious ceremony in northern Baghdad. On March 9 – 10, suspected militiamen assassinated the father of forcibly disappeared activist Ali Jasib Hattab, and in another incident kidnapped the son of another activist. Between March 5 – 11, the explosions of six IEDs and one remnant of war killed two Iraqis and injured 11 others. On March 9, International Coalition airstrikes killed ten ISIS militants in Ninewa province. Iraqi forces later killed two more ISIS militants at the target site. more…

**Vaccinations Begin In The KRI; Iraq Extends Curfew, Adjusts Travel Restrictions; Aid Agencies Report Fewer Access Restrictions; COVID-19 Cases Approach 750,000 – **On March 4, the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began in the Kurdistan region. On March 6, Iraq eased travel restrictions to Iraq, rescinding its previous ban on travelers from 19 countries due to COVID-19 concerns. Iraq, however, extended the COVID-19 curfew orders issued on February 13 for an additional two weeks. On March 7, aid organizations reported 31 access restrictions that affecting their work in February, down from an average of 52 per month during the previous 12 months. On March 11, Iraq’s Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 745,642. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 13,671 while the number of patients currently in hospitals increased to 57,626. To date, 674,345 patients have recovered from the virus, and Iraq has tested 7,278,544 samples for COVID-19. The daily average for new cases continued to rise, from 4,233/day over the 7-day period ending March 4 to 4,521/day during the last 7-day period. more…

**Parliament To Resume Budget Discussions March 15; Iraq Reopens Major Cement Factory In Anbar – **On March 7, the Ministry of Water Resources announced the completion of the Shatt al-Basra regulator project, which aims to reduce salt concentrations in Basra waterways. On March 8, Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi agreed to include the 2021 budget bill on the legislature’s work agenda for its March 15 session after a group of 150 lawmakers reportedly signed a letter addressed to the Speaker demanding the measure. On March 8, the Ministry of Industry and Minerals announced the reopening of the Kubaisa cement plant in Anbar province, saying the plant has reached 95% of its production capacity at 142,000 tons per month. On March 8, the Ministry of Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the KRG to standardize the laws governing industrial projects across Iraq. more…

For more background on most of the institutions, key actors, political parties, and locations mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.