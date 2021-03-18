ISHM: March 11 - March 18, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Parliament Amends Supreme Federal Court law; Tension In Kirkuk Over Contested Building; Militia Leader Lashes Out At Intelligence Service; State Of Law Threatens KRG Over Budget – On March 11, dozens of protesters gathered in Amara to condemn the March 10 killing of Ahmed al-Hiliji, the father of kidnapped activist Ali Jaseb Hattab. On March 13, new, popular protests erupted in Najaf calling for the dismissal of Governor Louay al-Yasiri. On March 14, the Dhi-Qar police chief resigned under increasing pressure from protests. On March 15, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters gathered near the former office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk, protesting a planned handover of the building back to the KDP. On March 15, Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali accused the government of being complicit in a “conspiracy” to purge the leadership of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service. On March 15, Iranian-backed militia Ashab al-Kahf threatened further attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. On March 17, a State of Law Coalition member accused the KRG of stalling on budget negotiations, threatening to approve the budget with a majority vote. On March 17, Iraq’s Electoral Commission said it selected British auditing company PWC to examine, test, and approve voting equipment to be used in Iraq’s upcoming election. On March 18, Iraq’s Parliament voted to approve the First Amendment of Order No. 30 of 2005 (the existing Federal Supreme Court Law). more…

New Bombings Target The Electric Grid; Deadly ISIS Attack Hits Salah ad-Din; Rocket Attack Targets Balad Air Base; PM Orders Command Changes – Between March 11 – 17, seven IEDs killed one Iraqi and wounded at least five others. Four of the bombs targeted trucks carrying supplies for the International Coalition, and fifth targeted Peshmerga forces in Erbil. Four additional bombs targeted electrical power lines and civilian homes in Diyala. Between March 12 – 16, six other militant attacks killed at least 12 Iraqis and wounded two more. In the deadliest incident, ISIS militants killed six people from the same family in a village in Salah ad-Din province. On March 15, seven rockets targeted the Balad air base north of Baghdad. Five rockets struck within the base’s parameter and two landed in residential areas nearby. On March 18, PM Kadhimi issued several transfers of high-ranking officers, replacing the Samarra Operations Commander with the 10th Division Commander, and appointing a new commander for the Forward Headquarters in Kirkuk. more…

Iraq Seeks Millions Of Vaccine Doses As Daily Infections Reach New Records; Four Million People Need Humanitarian Assistance – On March 12, the Ministry of Health said it expected 568,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive soon through the COVAX initiative. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry approached China to purchase two million doses and the government authorized the Ministry of Health to purchase an unspecified amount of the Pfizer vaccine. On March 15, a study to assess IDPs ability to acquire important personal documents, such as marriage and birth certificates, found that almost half of respondents said they or a person they know encountered obstacles in the process. On March 17, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Iraq, which shows that the aid community is targeting 1.5 million individuals for aid provision, out of 4.1 million considered to be in need. On March 18, Iraq’s Health Ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 779,458. Deaths from confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 13,896 while the number of patients currently in hospitals increased to 62,895. To date, 702,667 patients have recovered from the virus, and Iraq has tested 7,540,606 samples for COVID-19. The daily average for new cases continued to rise, from 4,521/day over the 7-day period ending March 11 to 4,830/day during the last 7-day period. On March 17, Iraq reported a new record in daily infections when it counted 5,663 cases. more…

Investment Chief Says Hundreds Of Projects Are Fake; Iraq Relaxes Visa Rules; Poverty Rate Drops But 1 in 4 Iraqis Remains Below Poverty Line – On March 14, Iraq’s National Investment Commission said that out of the 2,400 projects licensed since 2007, only 500 have been completed, while 800 projects remain unfinished, and another 970 were fictitious projects that have not even started. On March 15, the Iraqi government changed its visa policy for citizens of 30 countries, allowing them for the first time to obtain a visa for a fee upon arrival. On March 16, the Ministry of Planning announced that a recent study supported by the World Bank showed that the poverty rate in Iraq dropped to 24.8% during the second half of 2020, after peaking at 31.7% in the first half of the year due to the pandemic’s effect on the economy. more…