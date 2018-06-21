ISHM: June 51 – 21, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Negotiations Continue to Form an “Inclusive National” Government – Following last week’s announcement of the political alliance between Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon and Hadi al-Ameri’s Fatah blocs, Iraqi and Kurdish political leaders issued a series of statements outlining plans to move ahead with government formation negotiations. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for a meeting between the major political factions within the Iraqi government, to be held after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and declared his support for the Sairoon-Fatah alliance. Abadi’s statements were met with criticism from State of Law Coalition chief Nouri al-Maliki, who accused the Prime Minister of political opportunism and failing to offer a “real solution” to Iraq’s “political crisis.” Meanwhile, Kurdistan’s two major political parties, the KDP and PUK, announced their intention to form an alliance ahead of government formation negotiations in Baghdad, excluding the region’s smaller political parties. more…

Angelina Jolie Visits Western Mosul, Highlighting Ongoing Reconstruction Challenges – On June 16, UN Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited still-unreconstructed areas of western Mosul, which had been liberated in late-2017. Her visit highlighted the ongoing challenges facing local residents attempting to rebuild their homes, particularly in Mosul’s heavily-damaged western Old City. Unmet reconstruction needs inside Mosul exist within the broader post-ISIS context in areas previously liberated from the militants. These challenges are further exacerbated by the continued presence of Syrian refugees inside Iraq. On June 20, UNHCR Representative in Iraq Bruno Geddo noted the immediate need for assistance in “helping refugees rebuild their lives” as Iraq “shelters 300,000 refugees,” the majority of whom are from Syria. On the same day, the European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) issued an information sheet that ranked Iraq fourth within the top ten countries of IDPs, hosting 2,615,988 IDPs as of 2017. more…

Diyala Security Deteriorates; Counter-ISIS Operations Continue – Security forces in Diyala undertook a series of counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations last week, in an effort to expunge remaining ISIS militants from the province. Local commanders stressed the need to provide security along the strategically-important Kirkuk-Baghdad road running through Diyala and which has been subject to a series of ISIS attacks in recent weeks. Meanwhile, security forces in Baghdad and Anbar Province have reported ISIS-related security incidents, particularly in Qaim District along the Iraq-Syria border. Although these areas have been previously declared cleared of ISIS militants, continued attacks have undermined local security. Within this environment, leaders of Iraq’s prominent Shammar tribe asked Baghdad for weapons and military assistance against ISIS cells operating in Anbar and Salah al-Din Provinces, which target Shammar tribal members due to their cooperation with Baghdad against the militant group. more…

Clashes Erupt Between Iraqi Security Forces and Popular Mobilization Units – On 20 June, fighters from Kata’ib Hezbollah – a powerful Iran-backed militia that is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit organization – fired on members of the Iraqi Federal Police in Baghdad following a traffic stop. Iraqi police subsequently raided Kata’ib Hezbollah facilities in the capital. The incident highlights ongoing tension between members of the government security forces and organizations within the PMU umbrella. more…

Turkish Military Strikes PKK Positions in Northern Iraq – Turkish warplanes and artillery struck a series of PKK positions in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, focused around the Qandil Mountains and areas in Erbil Province. Turkey has conducted similar strikes against PKK targets in Iraq for several years. Following these incidents, Turkish Prime Minister Ben Ali Yildirim said that Turkey had taken control of 400 square kilometers of northern Iraqi land in its operations against the PKK, despite protestations from Baghdad. more…