ISHM: June 22 – 28, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Abadi, Sadr Negotiate Alliance as Government Formation Process Continues – Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and influential Shia Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced on June 21 the formation of an alliance between their respective political coalitions, al-Nasr and Sairoon. The new alliance advocates unity and cross-sectarian representation, and follows last week’s announced alliance between Sadr’s Sairoon and Badr Organization Chief Hadi al-Ameri’s Fatah coalitions. Former Prime Minister and head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki expressed his support for the new Abad-Sadr coalition. Meanwhile, Sadr has urged Iraq’s judiciary to accelerate the process of recounting ballots from the May Parliamentary elections, warning of a “constitutional vacuum.” The recount was complicated by a June 9 fire at a warehouse housing ballots from Baghdad’s al-Rusafa neighborhood. The Iraqi High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Board of Commissioners decided last week to undertake an investigation of the fire, representing the first major decision reached by the Board since its formation. more…

Baghdad Calls for PKK Disarmament; Turkish Airstrikes Continue – On June 26, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for the “complete disarmament” of all non-state armed groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), operating inside Iraq. Abadi’s statement follows the launch of an intensified campaign by Turkey to target PKK units operating in northern Iraq’s Qandil mountains. One day later, Turkish warplanes struck a series of PKK targets in northern Dohuk Province amid statements from Ankara indicating Turkey’s intention to intensify its ground operations against PKK forces inside Iraq. The Iraqi government did not directly respond to these recent incidents. more…

ISIS Continues to Harass Security Forces in Diyala, Kirkuk, Anbar – A series of attacks by militants affiliated with ISIS across northern and western Iraq have indicated the jihadists’ lingering presence inside the country. Incidents have mainly comprised targeted assassinations and kidnappings, as well as limited improvised explosive device (IED) attacks. On June 23, Iraqi media reported that approximately 50 people had been killed by ISIS militants during the previous week. In Diyala, which has witnessed a particularly sharp uptick in militant incidents over the past few months, provincial security forces have announced plans to establish a security reporting and monitoring network. more…

Protesters Demand Reliable Electricity – On June 24, protesters in the Diyala provincial capital Baqubah demanded increased electricity supply from the Mansouriya gas power plant to support rising summer energy demands across the province. The demonstrations followed a 150 megawatt power outage from the national grid, which left many Baqubah residents without electrical power. Diyala Governor Muthanna al-Tamimi subsequently called for a commission to investigate the causes for the power disruption. Electricity shortages remain a serious problem across Iraq, particularly in the hot summer months, following years of mismanagement and neglect. (For more information, see EPIC’s report on Iraqi infrastructure challenges.) more…

Water Shortage Threatens Iraqi Agriculture – Iraq’s ongoing water crisis prompted a series of protests across the country’s agricultural regions last week, as farmers responded to irrigation cut-offs and fears that certain lucrative crops may be banned during the upcoming growing season. In response, the Iraqi Council of Ministers allocated “emergence funds” for farmers impacted by water shortages, to be distributed through the Ministry of Water Management. Meanwhile, the Basra Provincial Council decided on June 25 to allocate US$ 378,00 to address the increasing salinity of the province’s waterways and irrigation systems, caused by backflow of seawater from the Shatt al-Arab waterway. (For more information on Iraq’s interrelated water and agricultural challenges, see EPIC’s two-part series.) more…

Iraq Oil Ministry Agrees to OPEC Oil Production Increases – Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi expressed support for the June 22 decision by the Organization of Petroleum Producing Country (OPEC) to increase oil production, beginning in July 2018. Meanwhile, Shell handed over its operations at southern Iraq’s massive Majnoon oilfield to the Iraqi government, amid broader efforts from the oil conglomerate to move away from its Iraqi holdings. more…