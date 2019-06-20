ISHM: June 13 - June 20, 2019

Key Takeaways:

Political Opposition To Abdul-Mahdi Escalates; Provincial Elections Postponed Again; Commander in Chief Forbids Military Movements Without His Oversight; Kuwait’s Emir Visits Baghdad – On June 16, Iraqi press reported that six parliamentary blocs were considering a move to oppose the government of Abdul-Mahdi. On June 17, Moqtada al-Sadr a issued an ultimatum for parliament and the prime minister to complete cabinet formation within ten days. On June 16, the former governor of Kirkuk returned to Erbil weeks after he was reported arrested at Lebanon’s Rafic Hariri Airport. On June 17, Iraq’s Electoral Commission postponed the next provincial elections until April 2020. On June 18, Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi prohibited foreign militaries from operating on Iraqi soil without Baghdad’s permission and control and also prohibited militias from conducting any operations without the knowledge and oversight of the Commander in Chief. On June 19, the Emir of Kuwait arrived in Baghdad and met President Salih and Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi. Abdul-Mahdi and the Emir reportedly discussed the growing US-Iran conflict, Iraqi debt to Kuwait, and the countries’ mutual desire to enhance bilateral relations. On June 20, the newly elected KRG President visited Baghdad. more…

Rockets Hit Basra Oil Sites, Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Advisers; Farm Fires Continue Across Northern Iraq; Mortar and IED attacks reported in Diyala, Ninewa and Babylon – On June 14, three mortar shells landed at the Balad air base, where U.S. advisers are stationed. On June 17, three Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji. On June 14, two IEDs detonated in two Baghdad neighborhoods. On June 14, there were reports that 25 families fled from their village to the towns of Kalar and Khanaqin in Diyala due to poor security. On June 14, there were was a report of mortar attacks in Buhraz in Diyala province. On June 15, the Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate reported that approximately 11,465 acres were damaged in 303 fires from May 8 to June 14. On June 19, a fire reportedly destroyed 500 houses south of Mount Sinjar. On June 16, two mortar shells landed in the area of Abu Lokah, north of Babylon. On June 17, 16 alleged terrorists were killed in in Ninewa. On June 17, leaflets containing ISIS propaganda were discovered in Basra. On June 18, a Katyusha rocket struck the presidential palace compound in Mosul. On June 19, an IED exploded in the Shahwani area of Mosul, injuring two civilians. On June 19, a rocket struck near a facility used by ExxonMobil in Basra, injuring three people. On June 19, three Katyusha rockets landed near a PMU checkpoint in the al-Nasr area, north of Hilla. more…

EU Donates €19.5 Million For Various Aid Initiatives; 1,071 IDPs Return To Anbar; Protests Reported In Barsa – On June 14, The EU announced that it will donate €2 million to support IOM improve infrastructure in IDP camps. On June 17, the EU said it will donate €2.5 million to UNFPA in Iraq to support emergency reproductive health and increase specialized services to victims of gender-based violence. On June 17, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration announced that over 1,072 IDPs have been able to return to their place of origin in Anbar. On June 19, the EU announced €15 million in grants to vulnerable farmers in Ninewa. On June 20, hundreds of protesters gathered in Basra to demand for better services. more…