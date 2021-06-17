ISHM: June 10 - 17, 2021

Key Takeaways:

IHEC Reverses Rule, Allows Candidates To Withdraw; Officials Flock To Sunni Shrine Following Threat; Fatah Attacks Budget Deal Between Baghdad And Erbil -- On June 10, Kataib Hezbollah militia threatened retaliation if Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi ordered another arrest of a PMF commander. On June 11, IHEC said it disqualified only five candidates for being active military members while running for office, correcting a previous statement that it disqualified 135 candidates. IHEC also reversed a regulation that prohibited parties and candidates from withdrawing. On June 13, several political and religious figures in Iraq visited the Sunni shrine of Imam Abu Hanifa al-Numan to project unity following calls on social media to demolish the shrine. On June 14, the G7 leaders expressed their support for international monitoring of Iraq's elections. On June 15, Iraq's FM Fouad Hussein said that Baghdad wants to host a meeting to ease regional tensions, and asked the Arab League to send election monitors. On June 15, the White House said congressional efforts to appeal the Authorization for the Use of Military Force would "likely have minimal impact" on current military operations. On June 15, the federal government in Baghdad agreed to release the 2021 budget allocations for the KRG. The Fatah Coalition objected to the agreement, calling it a constitutional violation, and threatening legal action to block its implementation. more...

Thirteen IED Attacks Target Power Infrastructure, Coalition Supply Convoys; Explosives-Laden Drone Targets Baghdad Airport -- Between June 13-16, six IED attacks targeted power towers in Ninewa, Kirkuk and Diyala, causing major power disruptions. Meanwhile, seven IED explosions targeted International Coalition supply convoys in Salah ad-Din, Diwaniya, Muthanna, Dhi-Qar, Baghdad and Anbar provinces. One of these attacks injured three contractors. On June 14, an explosives-laden drone targeted the military base within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport. A day later, Iraqi security forces shot down two explosives-laden drones near Baghdad. On June 15, a security source said that an IED explosion near a military vehicle killed three Iraqi army soldiers in Diyala. On June 15-16, two remnants of war killed four civilians in Muthanna and Karbala. more...

FOA Says 2.4 Million Face Acute Humanitarian Needs In Iraq; Watchdog Slams KRG's "Ruthless Crackdown" On Freedoms; COVID Infections Trending Upward -- On June 11, the FAO said that drought, unstable oil prices, and an ongoing pandemic, have exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Iraq, where 2.4 million people have acute needs. On June 13, Iraqi authorities began identifying human remains found in a mass grave of victims of the 2014 Badush Prison massacre. On June 15, Amnesty said that the KRG is exerting a "ruthless crackdown" on freedoms of expression in the KRI, citing the arrests of dozens of activists, journalists and protestors between March 2020 and April 2021. On June 17, official data showed that the total number of COVID-19 infections reached 1,274,629. The average number of new cases was 4,584 per day during the last 7-day period, compared to an average of 4,025 per day during the 7-day period ending June 10. The number of vaccinated people reached 751,164. more...