ISHM: June 1 – 14, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Judicial Council Appointed to Oversee Recount of Ballots, Sidelining IHEC – On June 5, as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged voter fraud during the May 2018 parliamentary elections, the Supreme Judicial Council announced its intentions to form a new oversight committee that would manage the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC)’s vote recount process. The Judicial Council justified its actions by citing the 2007 Electoral Commission Law regarding election complaints. Five days later, the Judicial Council identified the nine judges who would staff the proposed new oversight committee, who would fulfill the current responsibilities of the IHEC Board of Commissioners. These developments followed the passage of the third amendment to Iraq’s Electoral Law, which created a judicial oversight committee for IHEC and provided for the cancellation of votes in “certain scenarios.” more…

Warehouse Fire Destroys Untold Number of Ballots Slated for Recount – On June 10, a fire destroyed a Commerce Ministry warehouse containing ballots from the May 12 Parliamentary Elections in Baghdad’s Rasafa neighborhood. The incident occurred amid plans to recount these ballots, following allegations of voter fraud. Iraqi security forces initially reported that the fire had purposefully targeted the ballots, and that the records had been “completely destroyed” – although the Interior Ministry later disputed these claims. The same day, Speaker of Parliament Salim al-Jabouri called for new elections to be held, and labeled the fire a “deliberate act of manipulation.” Over the following two days, six arrests were made as part of the investigation into the fire’s origins, and an Interior Ministry spokesman revealed evidence that the blaze had originated from a gasoline source. more…

Sadr, Amiri Declare Alliance, Pushing the Blocs Closer to a Majority – On June 12, the head of the influential Badr Organization and Fatah political alliance Hadi al-Amiri and influential Shia cleric and head of the Sairoon political alliance Muqtada al-Sadr announced a partnership between their respective political organs. Although it elicited strong reactions from within Iraq’s political establishment and among Iraq’s international partners, this move was not unexpected given Fatah’s strong political popularity. It is not necessarily indicative of Iranian influence within the Iraqi political landscape, despite Fatah’s ties to Tehran. Amiri’s Fatah alliance won the second-most seats during the elections, and the joint Sadr-Amiri alliance will claim 101 seats – 64 seats short of the majority needed in Parliament. Both the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) issued statements calling these developments a “positive step.” more…

Turkish Dam Exacerbates Iraq’s Water Crisis – In early June, photographs of low water-levels in the Tigris River prompted renewed discussion of Iraq’s ongoing water crisis. The recent shortages occurred as Turkey neared completion of its long-term Alesso Dam project, underway since 1954, having initiated filling operations for the dam’s reservoir in early March 2018. The Turkish activities directly impact water levels in the Tigris, which runs through Baghdad and Mosul. Iraqi Water Minister Hassan al-Janabi noted that Turkey had originally planned to begin filling on June 1, but had violated an agreement reached with the Baghdad government regarding this timetable. Meanwhile, Janabi outlined a 24-point plan to manage the country’s water shortage, as the Baghdad municipal government called for water conservation in the capital. Meanwhile, influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced his own three-point proposal to resolve the water crisis. The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yilidz, responded to Iraqi concerns on June 5, stating that the Alesso Dam will continue and that its sole purpose is to provide electricity and water for agriculture. One day later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to postpone the dam’s completion until July 2018, as well as plans to increase the amount of water released to Iraq from 60 to 90 cubic meters per second. more…

Sporadic ISIS Attacks Continue Despite Improved Security – On June 8, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) reported that April 2018 marked a five-year low in civilian casualties across Iraq as the result of terrorism, armed conflict, or violence. Despite the generally-improving nationwide security situation, however, ISIS continued to target security and civilian targets throughout the country’s northern and western regions, as well as Baghdad. On June 6, an explosion at an ammunition store in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad killed at least 18 people and wounded 34 others. Meanwhile, ISIS militants clashed with Iraqi Security Forces in Kirkuk Province’s Hawija district, prompting a series of security raids against suspected ISIS safe-houses in the area. Unrelated to ISIS activity, on June 13, a Peshmerga officer was killed in the Kazan section of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. more…