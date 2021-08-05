ISHM: July 15 - July 22 - August 5, 2021

Key Takeaways:

Kadhimi In Washington As Strategic Dialogue Resumes; U.S. To End “Combat” Mission By Year End; Kadhimi Says “White Paper” Reforms Will Commence – On July 23, Iraq and the U.S. launched a new round of strategic dialogue talks in Washington D.C., during which the U.S. pledged additional support for Iraq in several sectors, including public health, humanitarian assistance, clean energy initiatives, education, and the October elections. On July 26, PM Kadhimi met with President Biden at the White House and the two leaders agreed to end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year. Biden said that the 2,500 American troops currently in Iraq will “be available to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but we’re not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission.” On July 26, Iraq’s Parliament said that it will form a committee to temporarily run the Iraqi High Commission For Human Rights until a new board of commissioners is appointed, citing the “expiration of the current commissioners’ term,” but the Federal Supreme Court said the move was unconstitutional. On August 2, PM Kadhimi said his government will begin implementing the “administrative and executive mechanisms” of the economic reform plans included in the “white paper” his Cabinet released last October. more…

ISIS Intensifies Power Grid Bombings And Attacks On ISF And Civilians; Activists Targeted In New Attacks In Iraq’s South; Senior Militia Commander Assassinated – Between July 25 – 28, unknown gunmen murdered the son of a prominent activist in Basra, and three IEDs targeted civilian residences in Dhi-Qar, including that of a local activist. Between July 29 – August 4, at least five IEDs targeted convoys transporting supplies for the International Coalition, and two rockets struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Between August 1 – 5, numerous IED explosions damaged nearly two dozen high voltage transmission towers across several provinces in northern and central Iraq, causing widespread power outages. Between July 26 – August 4, seven other explosions killed four Iraqis and injured at least five. Between July 23 – August 5, attacks by ISIS militants killed at least 24 Iraqis and wounded at least another 34, including many civilians. The deadliest incident occurred on July 30, when militants killed seven civilians at a funeral in Salah ad-Din. On August 2, unidentified gunmen assassinated the commander of the PMF’s 9th brigade, Abu Sadiq al-Khashkhashi, in Babylon province. more…