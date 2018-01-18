ISHM: January 5 - 18, 2018

Key Takeaways:

Suicide Attacks Roil Baghdad – On the morning of January 15, two suicide bombers detonated their explosives near Tayaran Square, a major intersection in east-central Baghdad. The explosions killed at least 38 and wounded more than 100 in the predominantly Shia neighborhood where day laborers and street vendors were gathered. Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jan Kubis, urged greater vigilance by authorities and “strengthened unity among the Iraqi people” in the wake of such terrorism. On January 18, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, verifying concerns that militants are resorting to more sporadic attacks following territorial losses. more…

Concern Over Forced IDP Returns Mounts Ahead of Election Date Decision – Iraqi Parliament is considering whether to hold elections on May 12 or postpone them for at least six months in order to allow internally displaced persons enough time to return to their places of origin. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has pressed for elections to be held in May, leading political opponents to express concern that Iraqi Security Forces may be hastening returns and endangering IDPs in the process. According to a January 7 report by Reuters, between 2,400 and 5,000 IDPs were forcibly returned from camps in Amriyat al-Fallujah in Anbar Province after military trucks arrived and listed the names of people who had to leave. Aid agencies report that some places of origin do not yet have adequate access to basic necessities, electricity, or medical facilities and may remain littered with unexploded ordinance and other IEDs. Parliament has asked the Iraqi Federal Court for a decision on whether a postponement of elections is constitutional, and the legislature is expected to continue debate over the issue on January 20, according to Speaker of Parliament Salim al-Jabouri. UN representatives are encouraging the Iraqi government to hold elections on time in May. more…

KRG, Federal Government Begin Negotiations – On January 16, a federal government delegation headed by Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Mahdi al-Alaq visited Erbil for the first negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government following the September 2017 referendum on Kurdish independence. Major issues covered in the meeting included the redeployment of federal forces in disputed territories, the imposition of an international aviation ban to and from Kurdish airports, and federal authority over land border crossings. The following day, spokesman of the Kurdish Ministry of Transportation Omid Mohammed suggested that an agreement over lifting the ban on international flights to Kurdish airports may soon be reached, subject to review by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. more…

Federal Budget Still Without Consensus as Kurds Boycott Parliament – Member of Parliament for the Kurdstian Democratic Party Najiba Najib, announced that Kurdish Members of Parliament will boycott sessions that include debate over the draft federal budget for 2018 because the draft budget does not meet expected allocations for the Kurdistan Region. Najib added that the reduction from a 17 percent allocation to a suggested 12.67 percent allocation of federal revenue would leave the KRG unable to pay the salaries of a single province in the Kurdistan Region. The proposed reduction in allocations came after the September referendum on Kurdish independence and has been a point of contention between the federal government and the KRG as negotiations between them resume. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi suggested that the KRG’s oil revenue was sufficient to make up for the reduction. more…

Sporadic ISIS Attacks Linger, Despite Territorial Losses – On January 11, Iraqi Security Forces launched a large-scale operation to clear ISIS insurgents from the Anbar desert south to the Saudi border. The operation destroyed several ISIS vehicles and hideouts. ISF operations also occurred in Salah ad-Din and Diyala Provinces, as well as in areas near Mosul and Tal Afar in Ninewa Province. Similar operations are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. more…

U.S. and Germany Lead Funding Ahead of Kuwait Pledging Conference – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released the final funding numbers for the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan. In total, 91 percent of total requested contributions were received, or US$ 892.8 million. The United States and Germany were the top two contributors, accounting for more than half of the total. From February 12-14, Kuwait will host an international pledging conference to solicit global funds for Iraq’s reconstruction and development. The conference outcome will significantly shape Iraq’s mid- and long-term recovery strategy. more…