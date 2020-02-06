ISHM: January 30 - February 6, 2020

Key Takeaways:

Mohammed Allawi To Be Iraq’s Next PM; Saeroun And Fatah Endorse Allawi, Protesters Reject Him; At Least Eight Killed, Scores Injured After Sadr’s Followers Attack Protesters – On February 1, President Barham Salih tasked former communications minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi with forming Iraq’s next government, ending two months of deadlock since outgoing PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi resigned on November 30. Allawi pledged to form an inclusive and non-partisan government. He promised that government forces won’t be used against the people, calling on protests to continue and maintain pressure for reforms. He has 30 days to present his cabinet to Parliament for a vote of confidence. On February 1, the Saeroun and Fatah coalitions endorsed Allawi’s nomination. Other political blocs said they were not involved in Allawi’s selection, comparing the process to the 2018 deal between Saeroun and Fatah that produced the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi. On February 1, protesters in Baghdad and several provinces rejected Allawi’s nomination, viewing it as another product of the political compromises rooted in the ethno-sectarian quota system that perpetuate the interests of establishment parties. On February 2, Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to begin opening roads and public spaces occupied by protesters. Bands of Sadr’s followers attacked the Turkish Restaurant building, a main gathering place for protesters near Tahrir Square, and forcibly took control of the building. They also clashed with protesters in Babylon, Karbala and Najaf, in an attempt to wrest control of the protest sites there. Sadr’s followers used handguns, rifles, bladed weapons and batons to beat and intimidate protesters. On February 5, there was a serious escalation in violent attacks by Sadr’s followers against protesters in Najaf. At least eight protesters were killed by live ammunition and up to 100 others were wounded. PM-designate Mohammed Allawi condemned the “utterly unacceptable” attack, and warned he might have to step down. more…

