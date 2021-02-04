ISHM: January 28 - February 4, 2021

U.S. And Iraq To Resume Strategic Dialogue; Committee Revises 2021 Budget; KRG In Tense Negotiations For Its Share; Minister Discusses Energy, Banking And Regional Tensions In Tehran – On January 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iraq’s Foreign Minister discussed resuming their bilateral strategic dialogue talks. On January 28, Cardinal Louis Sako said that Pope Francis will meet with Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf when he visits Iraq in March. On January 29, hundreds of protesters in Nasiriyah demanded the release of civil activist Sajjad al-Iraqi who was kidnapped in September. On January 29, Parliament’s Finance Committee revised the assumed price of oil in the draft 2021 budget from $42/barrel to $45/barrel, and decreased total expenses from IQD164 trillion to under IQD130 trillion, potentially reducing the deficit to IQD30 trillion. On January 31, a KRG delegation resumed negotiations in Baghdad for the KRG share of the 2021 budget. KRG representatives said they were ready to deliver 250,000 bpd of oil to Baghdad, but complained that some Shia parties insist on full federal control over oil. On February 3, a State of Law Coalition representative accused KRG negotiators of stalling, calling on Parliament to approve the budget regardless of Kurdish participation. On February 3, Iraq’s Foreign Minister led a delegation to Tehran for meetings with Iran’s leaders that focused on energy, commerce, railway projects, and banking. The delegation also discussed the state of U.S.-Iraq strategic dialogue and Washington’s decreasing military presence. more…